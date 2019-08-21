A new “Heart of the Vine” steel sculpture painted by local artist, Carolynne Gamble is part of the Yountville Arts Commission public art program called “The Hearts of Yountville.”
Gamble is among four artists who were invited to submit a design to interpret one of four steel sculptures that were designed and constructed by Gilroy artist Richard Starks.
Gamble’s heart sculpture is installed in front of Wells Fargo Bank at 6484 Washington St. in Yountville, and the others will be installed along the Art Walk in Yountville.
Each of the four heart sculptures stand 55 inches tall and are priced at $7,500 with proceeds benefiting the Yountville Arts Commission.
“I’m a sap for a beautiful heart,” Gamble said, “and this project was like painting a circle of love filled with joy. I go crazy with heart metaphors—Heart of the Vine, Heart Full of Joy, Happy Heart or Have a Heart, the title by Richard Starks.”
The Yountville Art Walk program is designed to promote the town’s pedestrian-friendly atmosphere with a collection of outdoor public art that includes 35 sculptures. Each piece is for sale, and since its inception in 2009, 20 sculptures placed on the Art Walk have sold.
For more information about Gamble, visit carolynnegamble.com.
For more information about the Yountville Arts Commission Art Walk, visit townofyountville.com/about-yountville/art-in-yountville.