Artist Nancy Willis will lead a six-week class, "Paint like an Artist Living in Paris," from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, beginning on Aug. 31.
"The years 1863 to 1874 found artists Manet, Cezanne, Monet and Renoir facing self-doubt, rejection from the salons and few sales of their paintings," Willis said. "Artists like Ernest Meissonier achieved popular and economic success while few people today are familiar with his work. In this painting class, we will inhabit Paris from 1863 to 1874 and follow the intersections of the artists and the influences on their work.
"By framing the past as relevant to current painting practices we gain a better understanding of the artists achievements and inspiration to take risks and persevere."
The program has in-class and weekly painting projects as well as some research including contemporary artists. All levels of oil and acrylic painting are welcome. Bring painting materials and sketchbook to the first class meeting.The fee is $250 with a $30 materials fee.
Classes are on Aug. 31, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, and October 5 and 12. There is no class on Sept. 7.
You must be registered beforehand. Email nancy@nancywillis.com for details.