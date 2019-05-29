Dan Goodman and the Opus Dance Band present "New Songs of World War II" on Saturday, June 1, at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
They are also offering a pre-show lunch prepared by Yountville chef Bob Hurley and honoring resident World War II veterans. The three-course meal includes wine. Profits from the luncheon will be donated to the Veterans’ Entertainment Fund. Lunch tickets cost $100 and include premium seating for the performance. The luncheon starts at noon. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available.
Concert tickets are $22 and $30 at lincolntheater.com or 944.9900.