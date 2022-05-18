Nick Cann's life in pen and ink; Yountville's poster is just one of his many creations

Nick Cann, the artist behind this year’s Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll collectors’ poster, is a talented pen and ink artist with a Hollywood background and a love of drawing.

Cann’s “Illustrative Confections,” is on exhibit now through July 16 in the Yountville Gallery at the Community Center, 6515 Washington St. His collection ranges from architectural designs to fantasy people, with inspirational touches of Hollywood film studios, television settings, album covers, murals and more.

An opening reception for Cann’s exhibit is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Gallery at the Community Center. The public is invited to meet the artist and to enjoy live music and light refreshments while viewing his art.

Last week, during an interview and tour of his large, art filled Napa home, he talked about his art and some of the people it has brought into his life.

As a young man, just out of high school, Cann, a fifth-generation Palo Alto, Californian, yearned to practice his art in Europe.

“I sold my car to finance a European summer,” Cann said. “If I ate less, I could stay longer and become an American in Paris.”

While there, he took a few classes at Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris.

“Two years later, and 67 pounds lighter, I let my parents convince me to come home and enroll in The Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles,” he said, laughing.

For 30 years, Cann worked in Hollywood in the “crazy life” of set design and illustrations.

“I was 23 years old when I went to work at MGM. It was the job of a lifetime,” Cann said, pulling out movie set illustrations, now yellowing with age.

Cann’s art talent brought him into contact with Hollywood icons that most of us have seen only in the movies. A printed page of Hollywood stars Cann came in contact with lists more than 30 celebrities, and he talked about a few of them.

“I did cover designs for tributes to Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson when they were honored at the Hollywood Palladium,” he said.

Cann created costume renderings for Michael Jackson, Kathleen Turner and others.

He especially enjoyed working for costume designer Ted Shell and made 350 head dress design renderings for the movie “Batman Returns,” costume renderings for the lost boys in “Hook” and renderings for Michael Jackson’s “Victory Tour” for him.

“I did sets for Ann Margret, Barbara McNair, Gene Wilder, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Diana Ross.”

“Diana Ross wanted me to do a set for her roadshow,” he continued. “I’d heard that she was a diva so I thought it might be hard to work with her, but she was wonderful to work with. We sat on the floor at her house to work while her kids were running around. She was totally nice and not pretentious or difficult.”

For years Cann freelanced as a graphic designer, "doing anything and everything" that required drawing.

He did set designs for television and credit designs for films, drawings for costume designers, airplane bulkhead murals for Continental Airlines, murals for airports department stores and more.

He also did promotional designs and illustrations for architects for many prominent buildings and shopping centers and has worked with some of his architectural clients since the early 1970s.

Cann’s father was a mid-century modern architect but Cann has always preferred older buildings.

In 1970 Cann moved into a former bank building that had been built in 1923 near the MGM Studio when the economy was booming after World War I. Seven years later, when the market crashed, the bank failed and the building became an unemployment office, a post office and a furniture warehouse in succession.

Cann reconstructed the interior of the building into an art studio and living quarters while living there. It “wasn’t easy living there for a year before it had running water” but having space to host up to 100 guests at Christmas parties proved helpful to his art career.

“I loved that place. The guest room was in the vault,” he said with a chuckle.

Years later, Cann and his wife Peggy saw potential in a house in Napa that was built in 1891. It was originally built as a small single story house and then in 1910 additional footage and a second story were added.

The couple purchased the house in 1998. “Little did we know it would take four years to put it back together,” Cann said. “Peg stepped up the game plan when she spotted a water tower for sale around 2004. We paid $1 for it but then we had to move it.”

He has continued doing projects for his Los Angeles contacts since living in Napa. For example, he did 150 pages of calligraphy for the diaries Tom Cruise was reading for movie audiences in “The Last Samurai.”

Cann has been involved with numerous art projects locally and is still doing commercial work.

Hotels, airports, department stores and restaurants still commission his murals. He made 8 ft. by 3 ft. maps of Napa Valley for 32 rooms at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Calistoga.

Cann often illustrates book covers. He has illustrated the book covers for two novels written by an author living in Northern Ireland. What makes these projects unusual is that the author was also named Nick Cann – though they share the same name, they are not related. The two have become friends and Cann keeps a framed photo of the two of them together.

In addition to his own work, Cann works at many local schools and is part of the Nimbus Arts Group. He loves teaching art and mentoring young artists.

While working at New Tech High School he met Sebastian Guerra, who was a junior at the time. Guerra’s portraits were “so stunning” that Cann’s wife commissioned Guerra to make a gigantic portrait of Cann, which hangs in their home.

“The day after he graduated from art school in Los Angeles, Sebastian was working at Disney with six artists reporting to him,” Cann said. “Sebastian is now at Netflix and head art director for a new animation feature with 50 artists reporting to him. He is nice young man getting ready to get married,”

Cann enjoys helping young people develop their talent almost as much he loves drawing.

“I hope to draw as long as I can see and as my hands permit,” Cann said. “unique wedding invitations, set design, calligraphy, posters, logos, commissions – I welcome them all.”

To see more of Cann’s work go to nickcann.com.