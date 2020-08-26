'Not From Around Here': Napa Valley Museum announces student winners

“Through my art, especially in the painting ‘Our Lady,’ I have sought to create a frame by which I can understand my culture, my people, and by extension myself. As I now attend school in Napa, in a world I am new to, it has only been in the process of art-making that I begin to forget that I’m not from around here.”

In describing her People’s Choice winning photograph, “Noir Angel,” Jenna Yandle wrote that the theme “means a chance to show and celebrate the soul of a human being in a way that is different than just a simple interaction of meeting someone. We move through interactions every day and for one day, to make one person feel beautiful and showcased in a way that is different and inspiring is what my art is all about. I want to specialize in portrait photography to be able to make someone feel beautiful in their own skin and to make others who view my art feel emotion. ‘Not From Around Here’ brings together all kinds of differences from people, to pictures, to mediums of art in a way that exhibits the beautiful complexity of humans, activities, and our lives.”

Best of Show winner Isabella Cavallero finds the common humanity in her subjects, including two colorful members of the biker community: