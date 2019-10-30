Jarvis Conservatory will celebrate the 24th anniversary of "It’s a Grand Night for Singers" on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
The monthly series features vocal talents from throughout the Bay Area, Mexico, New York City and beyond.
The evening's program will feature:
--Tenor Nathanael Fleming, winner of the Whitman College Aria Competition
--Kristin Genis-Lund, first-place winner in the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition
--Coloratura soprano Angela Jarosz, scholarship winner from the East Bay Opera League Young Artist Scholarship Awards Competition
--Lyric coloratura soprano Leslie Katter, award recipient from the Metropolitan Opera National Council Audition (Washington District)
--Mexican tenor Pedro Ledesma, winner in the International Festival de la Cancion Latina Americana
You have free articles remaining.
--Dramatic helden bass-baritone J. T. Williams, soloist with the Bay Shore, Lyric, Verismo, Island City, Cinnabar, Phénix, Berkeley, and Fort Worth/TCU opera companies.
The repertoire includes the tenor-baritone duet from "The Pearl Fishers" by French composer Jules Massenet as well as arias by Giuseppe Verdi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Maurice Ravel and American composer Ned Rorem.
Capping the evening will be “She Loves Me” from Bock and Harnick’s Broadway musical and all the evening's vocal artists joining on stage singing Verdi's drinking song “Libiamo.”
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission.
Music director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano.
Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary sparkling wine and cake will be served at intermission.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 255-5445.