Oakland's Burger Boogaloo festival drops name amid sexual misconduct allegations against label

The label has announced "major structural changes," which includes the resignation of co-founder and president Lee Rickard, moving co-founder Sean Bohrmanmove into a transitional role and the appointment of as Jessa Zapor-Gray as interim label president, according to Paste.

And the festival isn't the only thing that's getting a name change. The label will reportedly be renamed as BRGR RECS as well as introduce the all-woman imprint BRGRRRL.

"We extend our deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part," a statement from the label reads. "We are also deeply sorry for the role Burger has played in perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity."

One of the most high profile acts to release music on the Burger is SWMRS, featuring drummer Joey Armstrong, who is the son of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. Joey Armstrong has recently been accused of sexual misconduct by the Regrettes' Lydia Night.