'Obama Portraits' tour comes to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – The portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, will be on view at the de Young museum from June 18 to Aug. 14, as part of “The Obama Portraits Tour'' organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

The installation will also include an eight-minute-long video featuring the curator and artists discussing the historical and artistic significance of the portraits.

The paintings were commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery and unveiled Feb. 12, 2018, in the presence of the Obamas and the artists.

Wiley and Sherald are the first African American artists selected for the Portrait Gallery’s official portraits of a president or first lady.

“Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of former President Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama are groundbreaking American portraits that speak to the sense of hope and possibility that the Obamas inspire,” said Tom Campbell, director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

“Both Wiley and Sherald are artists who work within the genre of Western portraiture painting, while actively expanding, and critiquing artistic conventions that have traditionally defined representations of power," Campbell said. "We are thrilled that Bay Area audiences will have the opportunity to experience these powerful, iconic paintings in person at the de Young museum."

The two artists worked independently; however, both artists re-envisioned the centuries-long tradition of representing political leaders. Before photography, painted portraits often served as the primary image of a U.S. president.

The paintings present a striking contrast to the formality of earlier presidential portraits and images of first ladies. The artists worked in close consultation with their sitters and used photographs as working tools as they planned their compositions.

Wiley placed a seated President Obama gazing forward to capture the viewer’s attention, against a backdrop of flowers that have special significance for the president and his family. Included are chrysanthemums, the official flower of Chicago; jasmine, which pays homage to Obama's birthplace and upbringing in Hawaii; and purple African lilies, which are native to Kenya.

Sherald depicted the former first lady against a light-blue background in a contemplative pose. Her dress, by Milly designer Michelle Smith, carries meaning as well, referring to both the modernist traditions of abstract art and the traditional patterned quilts of the Gee’s Bend community in Alabama.

“'The Obama Portraits Tour’ is an opportunity to bring the power of portraiture to different audiences across the nation,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “Portraiture is incomplete without the viewer and these paintings have elicited responses that range from deep contemplation to pure joy.”

Amy Sherald, born in 1973 in Columbus, Georgia, documents contemporary African American experience in the U.S. through arresting, otherworldly portraits.

In 2016, she was the first woman and first African American to receive first prize in the triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition held by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Sherald has also received a 2019 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award. In addition to her painting, Sherald has worked for almost two decades alongside socially committed creative initiatives teaching art in prisons and through art projects with teenagers.

Kehinde Wiley, born in 1977 in Los Angeles, is a New York City and Senegal-based artist well known for creating vibrant, large-scale paintings of contemporary African Americans in the tradition of European portraiture.

He earned his BFA from the San Francisco Art Institute and a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale University School of Art in 2001. The Brooklyn Museum presented Wiley’s first major museum exhibition in 2004, and in 2015 organized “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic,” a mid-career retrospective.

In 2019, Wiley established Black Rock, a multidisciplinary artist-in-residence program in Dakar, Senegal.

Public Programs

-- Saturday, June 18: Opening Day Celebration, noon to 3 p.m. The day includes live music by cellist and vocalist Mia Pixley, accompanied by dance performances from Kimberly Olivier, and a free portrait session with First Exposures alumni.

-- Saturday, June 25: Power and Creativity in Portraiture with First Exposures, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. First Exposures, a youth photography mentoring program in the San Francisco Bay Area, presents a 28-year retrospective of youth work focusing on portraiture and a pop-up portrait studio inspired by the Obama Portraits with First Exposures alumni.

-- Saturday, July 30: Art, Fashion, Activism with Youth Art Exchange, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An art and fashion showcase for Youth Art Exchange students and teaching artists.

-- Saturday, Aug. 6: Poetry and Storytelling with 826 Valencia + Oakland Poet Laureate, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Listen to poems written by Bay Area youth in response to the Obama Portraits and works from the de Young permanent collection. 826 Valencia leads a zine-making workshop and poetry day.

Visiting de Young

The Obama Portraits Tour tickets will be free on June 18 and 19, on a first-come, first-served basis, on-site only. The limit is four per family. Free admission to The Obama Portraits Tour is underwritten by Google.

The de Young is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. "The Obama Portraits" is included in general admission to the de Young museum, with free admission for San Francisco Bay Area residents every Saturday. For more information, visit deyoungmuseum.org.

The de Young Museum is at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive in Golden Gate Park. For information, call 415-750-3600.