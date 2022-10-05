Oliver Lee Jackson loans art for di Rosa's front yard in Napa Valley

Oliver Lee Jackson has loaned his most recent sculpture, "Untitled (Recumbent Figure)," (2022) to the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa. It was installed at the front of di Rosa’s property on Tuesday.

His recent exhibition at di Rosa, "Oliver Lee Jackson: Any Eyes," which closed earlier this year, introduced a new series of steel sculptures based on maquettes he developed more than 30 years ago.

This newest large-scale sculpture, constructed from planar elements of 1-inch-thick tempered steel, is 20 feet long and 8 feet tall, and finished with white, red and black paints.

"I very much appreciate the invitation to install this sculpture at di Rosa," Jackson said, "and am happy to place the work in such a beautiful rural setting."

“Oliver Lee Jackson has become such a dear friend to di Rosa, and we are honored to have this masterful work activating our site,” said Executive Director Kate Eilertsen. “We are so grateful that an artist of such international renown wants to put his newest work at the front of our art center. I couldn’t think of a more perfect spot for this sculpture than where it will be, welcoming art lovers to di Rosa and intriguing the drivers as they pass by.”

Over several decades, Jackson has created a complex body of work in various media. Though known more for his work as a painter, over the past five decades, Jackson has also consistently made sculptural works from media that include marble, wood, steel, and mixed media constructions.

Jackson's artworks are in the permanent collections of museums that include the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC; Museum of Modern Art, New York; The Metropolitan Museum, New York; The Art Institute of Chicago; Portland Art Museum, Oregon; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and many other public and private collections.

Museums with sculptures by Jackson include the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; Detroit Institute of Arts; Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; and San Jose Museum of Art.

Coming up at di Rosa

-- Winery Lake Bird Walk, Sunday, Oct. 16, 10 to 11:30 a.m., $30 general, $10 members

Enjoy a leisurely walk approximately 1 mile on mostly flat terrain around Winery Lake.

-- Family Program: Quilting with Adia Millett, Saturday, Oct. 29, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., pay what you wish

Make a mandala tapestry inspired by the artwork of Adia Millett. The artist will be present to talk about her work, "Grandmother," which was made in part from a quilt of her grandmother’s and feathers from di Rosa. Adia Millett will supplement the project with her own personal fabrics. Learn to stitch and how to piece together different materials to create a cohesive tapestry. Families are welcome to bring their own fabrics to glue, cut, and sew.

-- Winery Lake Bird Walk, Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 to 11:30 a.m., $30 general, $10 members

-- Eclectic Collecting Conversation & Happy Hour, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., happy hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 general, $5 members

The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is at 5200 Sonoma Highway. Info, dirosaart.com