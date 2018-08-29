After seven years leading Arts Council Napa Valley, Olivia Dodd will step down on March 1, 2019.
Dodd, 32, has served as president and CEO of Arts Council Napa Valley since March 2012. Prior to 2012, she served the organization in a variety of capacities, including vice chair of the board and administrative assistant, beginning in 2009.
“It is with mixed emotion that I announce my plans to leave the Arts Council after nearly 10 years of service," Dodd said. "It has been a true honor to be a part of this organization and I am extremely proud of the part we have played in growing Napa County’s cultural vibrancy. Before departing, I look forward to seeing through some exciting new projects, and updates to our programs and services.”
Dodd’s leadership includes a number of accomplishments, among them:
-- The formation of the ACNV Education Alliance, which led to a countywide K-12 public school arts education assessment and Arts Master Plan, and a funding coalition providing $130,000 a year for district-wide arts education initiatives for 18,000 students.
-- Eight years of Napa Valley Arts in April, a unified arts and culture month campaign.
-- The renewal and doubling of the County of Napa’s Arts & Culture Fund to $220,000 annually; the passage of a Public Art Process in American Canyon; and the formation of partnerships with County of Napa, American Canyon, and City of Napa.
-- Leveraging a significant multi-year contribution from the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation for the creation of the ACNV Community Fund.
-- Development of disaster support and recovery for local artists, nonprofits and private businesses during the 2014 earthquake and 2017 wildfires, including attracting more than $150,000 in recovery funding and over $30,000 in in-kind contributions
-- Growing ACNV’s annual budget from $293,000 to $550,000 per year.
A search committee of the ACNV board will oversee the hiring and transition process. An official announcement of the opening will be made shortly, including directions for interested candidates.
Comments or questions during the transition may be addressed to olivia@artscouncilnv.org. All inquiries regarding the opening should be directed to the Search Committee directly, care of chair Mechele Manno at CEOsearch@artscouncilnv.org.