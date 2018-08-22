Omar Sosa, an acclaimed pianist and composer and charismatic bandleader, whose work combines musical traditions of traditions of Africa and the Americas, makes his debut at Blue Note, on Sept. 6-8.
Sosa, who has been nominated for seven Grammy awards for his music that fuses an array of jazz, world music, hip-hop, and electronic elements with his AfroCuban roots. He will perform with his primary touring ensemble, Quarteto AfroCubano, made up of Cuban drummer Raul Pineda, Cuban saxophonist Leandro Saint-Hill, and Mozambican electric bassist Childo Tomas.
Sosa’s 2015 CD, “Ile,” which means “home” or “earth” in the Yoruba language of West Africa, returns to the Latin jazz roots of his native Cuba.
The New York Times writes, “Sosa’s music is the unifying sort, yoking together Africa and jazz and Latin America and hip-hop. He makes it work, being one of those rare birds whose keyboard skills are near those of Chick Corea or Chucho Valdés.”
American composer John Adams writes: “Sosa is a deeply creative musician with an extraordinary harmonic sense. His piano playing is sui generis: it has obvious roots in Cuban music, but he’s taken his approach to the keyboard into completely new regions.”
Sosa received a lifetime achievement award from the Smithsonian in 2003 for his “brilliant, joyous, and thoroughly contemporary global jazz idiom.”
Sosa and the Quarteto AfroCubano will perform two shows each night at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69.
Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com or call 707-880-2300.