You can always judge a society based on how it educates its children. The priorities a school makes and the opportunities it gives to students indicate what that society wants in the future.
Margrit Mondavi had this foresight when she decided that the profits from the Summer Concert Series, held every July at the Robert Mondavi Winery, would go toward the music programs in Napa Valley public schools.
Last Saturday, for the second time this year, the concert organizers had two students sing before the main act, to show the concert-goers who they are supporting.
Connor Flynn is over 6 feet tall, has a blond ponytail and just graduated from Napa High. Backstage, before his performance, he said that before he joined choir at Napa High, [he] had no singing or music training. “I only did choir because I had four friends there and they said it was the easiest class and that I could get an A.”
Originally, Flynn wanted to be a scientist and intended to take Napa High’s AP science curriculum. But that first semester in choir changed all that. “Little did I know that one semester in, I was gone, I was sold, they had captured me,” he said. Since then, he has taken every choir course Napa High offers.
Flynn is known as “the guy with the song.” Whenever one of his classmates has trouble with a lyric, or if they’re ever confused by a particular genre of song, he helps them out. Since his first experience in the freshman choral class, he has developed a voracious appetite for all forms of music.
What is he listening to now? “Stevie Ray Vaughan, again. And I’ve really gotten into jazz fusion, like Mahavishnu Orchestra and John McLaughlin,” he said.
Many know of Stevie Ray Vaughan, the prominent blues musician who, in the 1980s, was considered one of the best guitarists of all time. The Mahavishnu Orchestra, however, is an obscure musical group that performed roughly from 1971 to 1987. They were known for mixing jazz with classical Indian music, that had a flavor of psychedelic rock.
“What kind of music are you into?” he asked me. That question, he said, was always his ice-breaker. He listens to such a wide variety of music, that he can relate to anyone just based on their musical taste.
“If they like rap,” he said, “I may not know of the rapper they are talking about, but I can talk about the rappers I like.”
Flynn then talked about about a death-metal concert he recently went to where he was shocked by how nice everyone was. I made a mental tally: this kid is into high school choral music, 1980s blues, rap, classical Indian acid jazz, and now death metal. He’s a veritable musical omnivore.
Flynn had to go for a sound check, but then he pointed out his mother, who was sitting on a bench, keeping her distance from us. I asked her about what kind of role music played in the house while Flynn was growing up.
“We would always play music, always talk about what song we wanted to play next. It’s just a peaceful good time,” she said.
Did they listen to Disney songs when the kids were young? “Oh no,” she said, “Bad Company, Los Lobos, whatever my husband and I were into...Johnny Cash. We would just play whatever we were into and get the kids going.”
So add classic rock, Bad Company, and more blues, Johnny Cash and Los Lobos, to Flynn’s list of musical influences.
Then Jada Dunn, Flynn’s duet partner, appeared and I talked to her. She is just entering her senior year and is as dedicated to the choral program at Napa High as Flynn is.
“I joined chamber [choir] and vocal [choir] my sophomore year, which in chamber, sophomores don’t usually get in and with vocal, its like never.”
Chamber choir is where more classical pieces are sung, whereas vocal choir focuses on a more contemporary song book. She said, “Having both of those worlds are super fun for me.”
She said she was going to sing “Love is a Beautiful Thing” by Vulfpeck, a band that got its start on YouTube and has recorded eight albums since 2011. “Me and Connor love Vulfpeck because in their videos they get so into it, [they’re] super funny but super talented at the same time,” she said.
If you have never heard of Vulfpeck, their videos are creative mashups of 1970s and ‘80s culture. A musicologist would consider them to be “American Funk” but they seem to specialize in just having fun.
The second song they were to sing was “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton. “Me and Connor love Chris Stapleton.” She said “love” with an elongated “o.”
“He has a really soulful voice,” she said. He kind’ve mixes country with blues. I like his voice because its on the raspy side, but his range is, like, crazy.”
Stapleton’s falls right in the middle of the country music spectrum, having once performed with Hank Williams, Jr. He’s known for his big beard, and scratchy, semi-operatic wailing in his songs.
Like so many high school students, Jada doesn’t do just choir. In addition to being in the top two choirs at Napa High, she also made the team to be a spirit leader and has been practicing with the team since the end of the school year.
Then, in the middle of the summer, she went to Panama to volunteer at an orphanage that takes indigenous kids who are suffering from malnutrition and nurses them back to health. She worked there as a nanny. “The culture was so different, it was really interesting,” she said.
Then it was showtime.
I then went back to my seat to watch Connor and Jada sing those two songs. I thought about the musical journey these kids have been on, not only at school, but at home. Acid jazz fusion, blues, American funk, death metal, country, chamber music. The variety and flexibility is astonishing.
These are just two of the hundreds of students who have benefited from Napa and Vintage High School’s music programs. I don’t think Margrit Mondavi could have anticipated what sort of impact the proceeds of the concert series would have on so many intelligent, mature and interesting people, like Flynn and Dunn. But that impact has been felt, in so many ways, by not only students, but parents, and friends, and all the people with whom these kids will talk about music in the future. Truly, that is what philanthropy is all about.