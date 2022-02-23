On stage in Napa Valley: 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

Live theater is definitely back in the valley. Here are options coming up:

'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

Travel back in time with Lucky Penny's first production of 2022, "The Marvelous Wonderettes." The time is 1958, and the place is the Springfield High School prom where Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy cherish hopes and dreams as big as their puffy skirts. They share their lives, loves — and songs, including '50s hits like “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”

In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their 10-year reunion. In all, the show includes more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, performed by Andrea Dennison-Laufer, Vida Mae Fernandez, Kirstin Pieschke, and Jenny Veilleux, with Ellen Patterson as musical director.

The show opens on Friday, Feb. 25, and runs three weekends through March 13 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts in Napa.

“If escape is what you need, we have the show for you,” said Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci. “This show is delightful from start to finish. We are thrilled to feature four talented women, plus the talents of director and choreographer Scottie Woodard who created our wonderful production of 'The Little Mermaid' earlier this season.”

Performances are Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before showtime. Public health protocols will remain in place for this show – proof of vaccination or recent negative test for admission, and masks required indoors at all times except when enjoying refreshments in the lobby or on the Lucky Penny Parking Lot Patio before the show and at intermission. Tickets are available online at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Lucky Penny will be seeking a diverse group of performers for the 2022-2023 season of dramas and musicals. General auditions will be held through the submission of video with in-person callbacks. They are accepting video submissions for roles in “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (September 2022), “Sweeney Todd” (October/November 2022), “Saving Santa” (December 2022), “The Descendants” (January/February 2023), “And The World Goes Round” (March 2023) and “Silent Sky” (April/May 2023). "A Napa Valley Christmas Carol" and "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" have already been cast.

Submit a virtual audition no later than Tuesday, March 15. Callbacks for specific shows will follow beginning in April.

Current subscribers can renew season tickets starting March 1, with new subscribers welcome starting April 1, and single show tickets going on sale May 1.

Learn more about Lucky Penny at www.luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny at 707-266-6305 or email info@luckypennynapa.com.

'Murder' in St. Helena

UpStage Napa Valley to Perform Dial M for Murder

UpStage Napa Valley's production of "Dial M for Murder," the award-winning play by English playwright, Frederick Knott. The play opens Feb. 25 and runs weekends through March 13 at the Newton Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 pm and the Sunday matinee begins at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available at www.upstagenapavalley.org or call 707-341-3278 for will call.

Alfred Hitchcock won his first Oscar for his 1954 film noir rendition of "Dial M for Murder." Since then, four cinematic remakes and countless stage productions have been mounted in both the U.S. and the U.K.

What makes a story endure on two continents for 68 years? A mind-bending combination of passion, greed, deceit, and the murder of someone not intended as the victim. UpStage Napa Valley’s new production of this classic murder mystery recreates the feel of the 1950s in a starkly black and white setting while adding a modern twist. Even if you’ve seen versions of the film over the years, you’ll be challenged to guess the outcome.

The production features five UpStage Napa Valley veteran actors Lauren Haugen portrays the wealthy adulteress Margot Wendice; Russ Kladko as conniving husband Tony Wendice; and Paul Cotten as clever Chief Inspector Hubbard; Jack Stuart takes on the role of the cad Captain Lesgate, and Fred Ireland as Max Halliday, Margot’s love interest. UpStage Napa Valley’s artistic director is Sharie Renault.

Due to COVID-19’s ever-changing presence, to ensure the well-being of the staff and audience and allow your enjoyment of live theatre worry-free, audience members will be required to show identification and proof of vaccination (including booster) at the door and to wear masks while indoors. The UpStage staff are screened for vaccinations and boosters and will be masked. While actors will not be masked during the performance, they have been screened and will be COVID-tested before the start of each weekend. The audience for each performance will be limited to half the normal room capacity. The only goosebumps you should feel will be from the suspense on stage.

UpStage Napa Valley is welcoming original scripts — now through May 15 — for its second annual playwright festival this fall. It isn’t necessary to be a published writer, you only need to be a local, Napa Valley resident and have the desire to write a play.

The prompt is “Looking for Normal ...”, which can be taken in many directions. The play should be written for no more than four performers, the setting must be in one location and be between 10 and 20 minutes long.

Plays can be submitted to UpStage Napa Valley, P.O. Box 277, Calistoga, CA 94515 or to info@upstagenapavalley.org. A panel of community members will review the plays and between five and 10 finalists will be announced mid-June.

'The Addams Family,' a musical

Saint Helena Drama presents its first musical in two years, "The Addams Family, A New Musical Comedy" for six performances, March 4 to 13, at the Saint Helena Performing Arts Center. This show marks the musical collaboration between Director, Patti Coyle and Musical Director, Craig Bond.

The award-winning Broadway musical brings to musical life the beloved and bizarre family of comedy created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The magnificently morbid Addams family is put to the test by daughter, Wednesday Addams, who has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows: She has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on a fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents. Hilarity and love ensue.

"The Addams Family" runs March 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7 p.m. and March 6 and 13 at 2 p.m.

All COVID-19 protocols are in place, including required masking and the theater will be kept at half capacity. Advanced tickets can be purchased from www.sthelenadrama.com.