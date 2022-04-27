One for Ukraine: Napa Valley artists gather for Floral & Faune HeART fundraiser

When images of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine appeared on her television screen Jessel Miller felt horrified by the barbarity being inflicted on innocent people as well as strong identification with the victims.

“I am from Russian and Polish descent. My family had to flee the atrocities of the past," the Napa Valley artist said during an interview at her gallery. "Some of them narrowly escaped the wounds of war. We lost many family members in Poland in World War II.

“Most of my family died at the hands of Hitler. Putin is like Hitler.”

Miller grew up in a tight-knit Jewish community in Northern Ontario, Canada, where her family had immigrated to find safety.

Questions without solutions raced through her mind as she watched the news in late February and early March. Hadn’t the world decided this would never happen again? How do you stop the “bloodshed and inhumane, brutal, heartless treatment of a whole country?” she asked.

Though Miller felt powerless to prevent death and destruction in Ukraine, she knew she had to do something to help the people of that country. “Watching a country being attacked and feeling helpless has overwhelmed my soul,” she said. “My only recourse is to paint and donate what I can to help the good against evil cause.”

Realizing that all she could do was “pray the senseless war ends soon and paint,” Miller went downstairs to her gallery, her “place of refuge for 38 years,” and began to paint.

Miller is donating half of the proceeds from all of her paintings to World Central Kitchens to help the Ukrainian people.

She continues painting — sometimes into the wee hours of the morning — and other artists have joined her cause.

“Every talented artist I approached about this fundraiser did not hesitate about giving a portion of their earnings to World Central Kitchens,” Miller said.

The result is the beautiful “Floral & Fauna HeART Fundraiser for Ukraine” show, currently at Jessel Gallery and running through the end of May.

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, created a new model for disaster relief helping devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems by partnering with local restaurants and chefs to provide food systems during various crises. World Central Kitchen has been on the ground in and near Ukraine providing fresh food and hot meals since the first day of the war.

These are the artists participating in the “Flora & Fauna HeART Fundraiser for Ukraine: Therese Legere, B.J. Thrailkill, Erin Dertner, Debbie Dean, Olaf Schneider, Camille Przewodek, Alona Marozova, Mark Mattioli, Michelle Moore and Jessel Miller.

A reception for the Floral & Fauna HeART Fundraiser for Ukraine is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists’ demonstrations by Erin Dertner, Camille Przewodek, Debbie Dean and Michelle Moore will take place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. throughout Jessel Gallery.

Therese Legere will be giving art demonstrations from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bougetz Cellars, next to Jessel Gallery.

“Bougetz Cellars is hosting the artwork of Therese Legere,” Miller said. “Bougetz Cellars did not hesitate (when asked) and is donating half of the proceeds from the sale of wine on April 30 to the Ukraine fundraiser.”

Miller’s painting of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, titled “Taking the Bull by the Horns,” is being auctioned on her website (jesselmiller.com). The starting bid is $20,000.00 for the 30-inch by 20-inch acrylic portrait of Zelensky in a hand-painted frame.

This auction runs through May 31 but may be extended, Miller said. The final bid and the winner will be announced after June 1. As with her other paintings, half of the proceeds from this painting will be donated to World Central Kitchens.

“We are now experiencing what I feel is one of the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet in Ukraine,” Miller said. “Zelensky speaks for all of us when he said ‘we are defending the right to live. Ukrainians are defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world.’”

“We are so fortunate to live in a country that believes in democracy,” Miller said. “Our daily freedoms are taken for granted at times and watching the situation in Ukraine wakens the soul’s senses to protect and support this country in any way we can.”

The Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road in Napa. For more information, visit the website, jesselgallery.com or call 707-257-2350