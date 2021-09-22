Open Studios continues this weekend throughout the Napa Valley

Harold and Peggy Francis

His and hers art studios of a married couple can be found at 2718 Indiana Street.

The paintings and pottery of Harold Francis have been moved outside from his studio into the couple’s airy courtyard in front of their home and hang along the fence leading to the backyard.

The backyard is filled with the oil paintings of Peggy Francis, that have been moved outside from her art studio, inside their home. Even with 18 of her paintings currently on exhibit at the Silverado Resort and Spa, she has many paintings there for visitors to see.

Harold and Peggy Francis began participating in Open Studios in 2015 and were the artists in residence at Markham Vineyards for three years.

Originally from Mississippi, the couple who will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this October, moved to California “years ago in a Volkswagen van with only $350 cash in a cigar box and camped along the way.”

Though always creative, “life happened” and they had little time for art for many years. Harold worked at Marine World and Peggy worked in the San Francisco financial district.