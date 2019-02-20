Open Studios Napa Valley is now accepting artists applications for the September 2019 Open Studios show occurring Sept. 21,22, 28 and 29. Local artists are encourage to apply by April 5 and all applications must be submitted through the Art Napa Valley website at artnv.org/open-studios-home.
The cost to participate is $295, which includes extensive advertising, printed catalogs, online marketing, and a new interactive Open Studios application for all smartphone users. There is a jurying fee for all new artists of $50, and all applicants must be a member of Art NV ($43).
Don’t have a space to show your work during Open Studios? No problem. Visitors are more likely to visit studios that have multiple artists in one location versus seeking out stand-alone artists. The planning committee will work with everyone to help find a suitable shared space.
For more information, visit www.artnv.org or contact Lis MacDonald at lismac25@gmail.com.