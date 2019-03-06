ASHLAND, Ore.—The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) officially launches its 84th year and Bill Rauch’s final season as artistic director on Friday, March 8, in the Angus Bowmer Theatre with Shakespeare’s "As You Like It"
On Saturday afternoon, "Cambodian Rock Band" opens in the Thomas Theatre, and "Hairspray—The Broadway Musical" opens that evening in the Angus Bowmer Theatre.
On Sunday afternoon, "Mother Road," a drama by Southern Oregon–based playwright Octavio Solis, has its world premiere in the Angus Bowmer Theatre.
The 2019 season is dedicated to the memory of Paul Allen, and all those who have chosen to make a difference in the world through their generosity. When Paul and his sister, Jody Allen, were young, each year their parents would make the road trip from Seattle to Ashland to watch Shakespeare classics. In the intervening years, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation has supported OSF programs and helped construct both the Thomas Theatre and the current iteration of OSF’s flagship Allen Elizabethan Theatre.
“Generations of theatre-goers have been delighted by the magic on OSF stages, and much of that magic has been made possible by Paul Allen,” Rauch said. “This season’s playbill embodies the remarkable power of rotating repertory that makes the Oregon Shakespeare Festival such a thrilling place to experience live theatre. The excellence of artistry lives in every project and in our commitment to innovative classics as well as new works that often become the classics of tomorrow.”
The full 2019 playbill also features "Indecent" in the Angus Bowmer Theatre; "Between Two Knees" and "How to Catch Creation" in the Thomas Theatre; and "Macbeth," "Alice in Wonderland" and "All’s Well That Ends Well" in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre. "La Comedia of Errors," a bilingual (Spanish and English) adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s zaniest comedies, will be performed at different times an in a variety of spaces, including OSF’s Thomas Theatre and Hay-Patton Rehearsal Center, and in local communities.
The 2019 Green Show season will run Wednesday to Saturday evenings at 6:45 p.m. from June 7 to Sep.28.
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s 2019 season runs from March 8 through Oct. 27. For tickets and more information visit osfashland.org.