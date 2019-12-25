This is how you make egg tempera paint: separate an egg yolk from the white. Then pierce the membrane of the egg yolk and drain the yellow liquid into a jar with a lid. Measure the varnish by filling an eggshell a quarter full, then pour it into the jar with the yolk. Add a couple drops of grapeseed oil. Then, put the lid on the jar and shake it until it becomes an emulsion.
That is the technique that Boticellli used to mix the paint for “The Birth of Venus.” I learned it from a class that Oscar Aguilar Olea, the Napa-based Mexican artist, gave at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville on Friday, Dec. 13, as part of the exhibit of his work called “La Esencia de la Mujer,” ( “The Essence of the Woman”) on view through Dec. 29
Olea calls himself a “figurative” artist. That is, he draws figures. His muse is singular, however: it’s female.
Monumental, pale blue canvases dominate the center of the gallery. A girl, life sized, enveloped in a blue cloud stares out into the center of the room. Across from her, a woman walks away from you. She is elusive in grey shadow and blue wash. Her hips sway to the left and her right arm swings. With just a strip of blue you see the edge of her scapula. Her neck is merely two grey lines bordering a light blue field. Her head turns to the right as if noticing something just outside her peripheral vision.
Olea moved to Napa from Mexico City 15 years ago when he met and married Azalea Aguilar, a teacher of Spanish literature and culture at Vintage High School. Since then, they have become a team with Aguilar managing the business and administrative parts of his work, so that Olea can focus on his art. Aguilar does this in addition to teaching 150 students at Vintage.
Olea was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, but moved to Mexico City when he was young. His brother was an actor and concert pianist, and his half-brother was a figurative painter.
He attended the Escuela Nacional de Pintura, Escultura y Grabado “La Esmeralda” and the Academia de San Carlos, both in Mexico City, where he was trained as a classical artist.
He is not a modern or conceptual or abstract artist. All of his work is representative of that classic obsession of men from ancient Greece until Picasso, the female form.
After spending two days with him, what became clear is that speaking English is not his preferred way to communicate. He shines with a brush in his hand and his paintings speak for him.
There was no more obvious example of this than on the second day of class.
Olea showed us a book of pen-and-ink drawings by Matisse. They were all women, in various states of repose—faces with flowers, or laying on a bed next to a window. The way Matisse evoked an entire image with just a few lines was deceptively simple. We were to try to do that. “The line is a miracle,” Olea said.
He turned to a circle of tables arranged around a platform. We each sat at our own table. I was given a fountain pen, a stack of heavy bond vellum and a cup full of ink that Olea distilled from the fruit of an oak tree he has in his backyard.
On the platform, a young woman named Violet Johnson, took off her robe and struck a pose. Her body was exquisite — muscular, toned and a paragon of health and vitality.
Olea said, “Touch her with your eyes.” And with that, the room fell silent and we began to paint.
As soon as I dipped my pen into the ink and set it to paper, I knew I was hopeless. I would try to draw Johnson’s legs that, from my vantage point, crossed each other. But on my paper, the leg started in one place, but when it continued on the other side, it was completely out of proportion. Then there was the matter of her arms: they would fold in front of her, or perhaps be held behind her back, or clasp at her hip. Getting the proportions right between shoulder, elbow and hand was impossible.
As we drew with our India and oak tree ink, it became clear that we were participating in a practice that is hundreds of years old. Indeed, it is the classical style of art in which Olea was trained. Beholding the feminine nude, her graceful lines and curves, her proportions who defied replication on my bond paper, we were Matisse and Picasso, in their Parisian ateliers, although our products were hardly museum worthy.
Nonetheless, the human form is the most essential subject for any artist. When I asked him about this singularity, he just looked at me, mystified, as if he didn’t understand the question—as if he had no other choice in the matter.
When we were done, I took my stack of 15 or so pathetic stick drawings, folded them in half and looked for a trash can into which I could throw them. I couldn’t find one. I felt guilty about wasting such beautiful paper with piddly scratches. I then walked over to Olea’s table to see what he had done.
Indeed, he speaks with his brush. His were exquisite. He used a black wash to evoke the body, then accented the wash with fine point of the pen. There was a freedom in it, a certain carelessness. With his fine tuned proprioception, honed over many decades, he creates in five minutes or less, the suggestive, but obvious, image of a woman.
His work depends on our pareidolia, the propensity to interpret abstract shapes as something recognizable. For example, when we look at the clouds, we can see all sorts of things. We create that, but in the sky it’s just water vapor. Or, the man in the moon is a classic example of pareidolia. No one drew two eyes and a mouth on the moon, but we humans are so imaginative, we can anthropomorphize almost anything.
In this way, Olea renders only the slightest impression of the female form. The viewer does the rest of the work and is free to imagine what these women are doing, where they are going or what they are thinking.
Olea also works in clay. His sculptures are the three-dimensional expression of his paintings: ethereal women who seem to emerge from their sconces like shadows. They, like his larger two-dimensional work seem unfinished, as if the animating force was suspended and the women will forever exist like ghosts, half formed. The contradiction is that they are finished, or they would not be hanging in the museum.
He stops painting right at the point before he makes things obvious, giving his work a casualness that feels like a sketch. But it has taken years for him to evoke such sprezzatura in his work.
When not in his studio, Olea teaches at Nimbus Arts in St. Helena. He is at home among the elementary school students. He said, “I learn the most from them, and they are the most like me.”
“La Esencia de la Mujer” will be on display at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville through Dec. 29. For tickets and more information, go to napavalleymuseum.org. You can learn more about Oscar Aguilar Olea at oscareggtempera.com.