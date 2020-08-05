'Our RAD Wall' -- new art programs for Napa youth

The Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa has launched new art programs aimed at engaging youth and uplifting community spirit in Napa. RAD will produce “Our RAD Wall”, an interactive art wall for young artists, and “A RAD Coloring Project,” featuring line drawings of murals by internationally renowned artists in the district on place mats (or coloring book pages), which will be distributed to restaurants and be downloadable from the RAD website.
“The widespread hit of COVID-19 has created challenges for all of us in so many ways,” said Chuck McMinn, president of the RAD board. “There is a need to develop creative, interesting, and educational opportunities for kids and youth in our community and bring people back downtown. Our new activities will bring a needed break from the everyday and creative enhancements to the community.”
“Our RAD Wall” is a place for young artists to practice their mural painting skills in a large format and in a public place. Under the direction of an instructor, participants will design and paint a portion of a wall, which will change and evolve over time as more artists participate. The site is located two blocks from the RAD on the building of Devine Paint, a local business and RAD’s partner in the project at 971 Lincoln Ave., Napa. This project began on July 25.
“A RAD Coloring Project” features replicas of a selection of the existing large-scale murals in the RAD as coloring pages. The coloring pages will be distributed this summer to local restaurants to be used as placemats for children. They can also be downloaded from the RAD website. A selection of the completed pages will be featured on the RAD website, in social media, and in participating restaurant storefronts.
In addition to these programs, RAD is launching a series of online demonstrations and workshops on the art of mural-making, collaborating with the Napa Valley Vine Trail on a photo scavenger hunt for all ages, and in a project sponsored by the Downtown Napa Association and the City of Napa, wrapping 13 utility boxes with artworks by Napa artists.
RAD Napa can be enjoyed on foot or by bike along the Napa Valley Vine Trail starting near the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Vallejo Streets in downtown Napa and ending at Redwood Road and California Street. Artworks in the district can also be seen at the Napa Valley Wine Train and CIA at Copia. RAD is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization and relies on donations to support its mission. More information about RAD Napa and their membership program can be found on their website, radnapa.org.
