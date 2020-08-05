'Our RAD Wall' -- new art programs for Napa youth

“A RAD Coloring Project” features replicas of a selection of the existing large-scale murals in the RAD as coloring pages. The coloring pages will be distributed this summer to local restaurants to be used as placemats for children. They can also be downloaded from the RAD website. A selection of the completed pages will be featured on the RAD website, in social media, and in participating restaurant storefronts.

In addition to these programs, RAD is launching a series of online demonstrations and workshops on the art of mural-making, collaborating with the Napa Valley Vine Trail on a photo scavenger hunt for all ages, and in a project sponsored by the Downtown Napa Association and the City of Napa, wrapping 13 utility boxes with artworks by Napa artists.

RAD Napa can be enjoyed on foot or by bike along the Napa Valley Vine Trail starting near the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Vallejo Streets in downtown Napa and ending at Redwood Road and California Street. Artworks in the district can also be seen at the Napa Valley Wine Train and CIA at Copia. RAD is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization and relies on donations to support its mission. More information about RAD Napa and their membership program can be found on their website, radnapa.org.