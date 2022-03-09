'Perception' opens at Acumen

It was a chance meeting at a dinner party in Alta Heights last fall that Penelope Moore, the curator at Acumen Wine Gallery, met Marc Foster, a Sacramento based sculptor. Always on the lookout for her next exhibition, Moore initiated a conversation with Foster to explore his having a show in the gallery. Details were finalized in late January, which led Foster to create 20 new pieces in time for the March 11 opening. The show is called “Perception.”

Foster’s sculptures are almost exclusively stainless steel. They seem impossible. They are balanced on fine points, seem top heavy and about to tip over, or lean to one side like a wave at its apex. And yet, they are all completely stable because of Foster’s ingenious engineering techniques.

The finishes vary. Some are highly polished to a reflective sheen. Others are rough and allowed to oxidize, giving them a red patina. Others are painted jet black. To set off the works, Foster requested that the gallery be painted black which creates a striking contrast between the dark walls and reflective surfaces.

The sculptures are wordless, pristine minimalist concepts, shapes that are both provocative and meditative. There is a strength and heaviness to them due to their being made of steel, but because they are highly polished, smooth and have no rough edges, they also have a delicacy that belies their weight.

Foster's father was a stained-glass artist, and Foster says he started making things in his father’s workshop “as soon as he could pick up a hammer.” He studied art at Colorado State University and took way more art history courses than was required. After experimenting with different mediums, he found his metier in the metal shop with a TIG welder and a sheet of stainless steel.

His art can be seen in many places around Sacramento and ranges in size from the monumental to the hand-held. His commission for McKinley Village is composed of two polished stainless steel leaves, poised precariously on their stems, 15 and 18 feet high.

Recently he has started making stainless steel pillows that wouldn’t look out of place on a medium sized sofa, except that you can see yourself in their reflection and they would not be very comfortable to lean into. A few are incorporated into the show at Acumen.

Foster is best known for what he calls his “monoliths.” They are ellipse-shaped steel tubes that look like they’ve been formed in a wind tunnel. Their finishes vary. In the show at Acumen, one is polished to a reflective gleam and has one point cut off to make a base so it stands vertically on its end. Another is painted jet black, except for a white tip, and is suspended by a cable from an oxidized steel I beam.

The shape of the monolith grew out of a piece he was working on commissioned by a developer to commemorate the death of a friend who, he said, was the unofficial mayor of downtown Sacramento.

After settling on the initial design of the piece he built a maquette to present to the developer. In doing this, he noticed the ellipse shape that was cut out from the maquette. He was so inspired by the shape he turned the shape into a three dimensional sculpture and began experimenting with sizes, finishes and orientations. This has since become his signature piece and he feels like each one is a memorial to his late friend.

Foster’s favorite piece in the show is a wall hanging adjacent to the entrance of the gallery. It looks like two reflective pipes are joined together at an obtuse angle. It hangs vertically and is vaguely reminiscent of the leading edge of an aircraft wing. Its industrial, slick shimmering smoothness leads one to think about what liquid may be rushing underneath the gleaming metal.

When he described the process of making the piece, he sounded like Michaelangelo simply removing the marble that was not “David.” It was as if he was in a state of flow and the piece revealed itself to him over the course of several hours. He said, “It sings to me in a way that I haven’t been sung to in a while with my own work.”

As of yet, the sculptures are unnamed. However, naming his pieces is very important to Foster. It seems that because of the show’s schedule, he hadn’t the time to sit down and really think about the pieces and come up with names. He doesn’t like when artists use the convention “untitled” because it doesn’t give the viewer anything to grasp or identify with. Because naming is not something Foster takes lightly, he really has to have to meditate on the piece, which takes time and concentration.

Once the timeline was established for the show, Foster went into his studio, pulled some scrap metal out of storage, put it on the floor and stared at it for three hours. He described what happened next this way: “We do this to ourselves as artists. You have the manic obsession of creating. In moments like this, when I’m doing the work, it really pushes me to create new pieces that I haven’t even conceived before. I think that we as artists do it because we can’t not do it. It’s obsession. It’s creativity. The more I create, the more creative I get. Energy begets energy. We do it because we love the work and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Marc Foster’s “Perception” opens at Acumen Wine Gallery on Friday, March 11, at 4 p.m.. To RSVP for the opening reception go to www.acumenwine.com/Visit/Events.

John Henry Martin wonders, “Can words be sculptural?” If you know, email him at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.