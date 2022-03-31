Performing arts at Napa Valley College — a season of in-person events ahead

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts will present a season of in-person performances this spring including “Romeo and Juliet,” "¡Viva Mariachi!," and college chorale and jazz ensemble concerts.

“We are back in person and stronger than ever,” says NVC Performing Arts artistic director Jennifer King. “Throughout this challenging time for the arts, NVC Performing Arts seized the opportunity for creative expression through technology and partnerships."

On Saturday, April 9, Napa Valley College will present the second annual "¡Viva Mariachi!" festival with an afternoon matinee and an evening performance, both featuring the same three award-winning Mariachi ensembles. All tickets are $10.

For two weekends in April, the NVC Theater Arts department and Shakespeare Napa Valley will present “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Jennifer King and Olivia Cowell. This reimagined take on one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays recalls moments from the virtual production King staged in 2020. “We were forced to shelter in place, and Napa Valley College presented one of the first Zoom theater productions that summer, a live digital version of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ in partnership with the Streaming Theatre,” said King. “We wanted to acknowledge where we have been and how it has influenced the way we create art now, almost two years later as we return to the stage.”

Co-director Cowell explains that this production differs from previous stagings, “Our in-person performances include innovative set elements and the use of mixed media such as projections and live cameras manipulated onstage by actors. These elements amplify the characters' plight of re-examining choices.”

“Romeo and Juliet” will feature a cast of NVC students and alumni guest artists on April 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., and April 24 and May 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can.

In May, the NVC music department presents the final music events of the spring, both at pay-what-you-can admission pricing.

The Napa Valley Jazz Ensemble will hold a live performance on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Led by instructor and Jazz Ensemble director Peter Estrabrook, NVC students and community members will perform together to create a mid-sized ensemble focusing on music by Duke Ellington and others with an emphasis on a variety of styles within the jazz idiom including swing, jazz/rock, funk and Latin jazz.

Rounding out the season on Sunday, May 22, the Napa Valley College Chorale, conducted by Dr. Howell, plans a program of songs focusing on emergence together. “After so long without being able to sing together, we will celebrate singing as a community,” Howell said. “As we begin to emerge from a pandemic in which singing was considered a dangerous activity, we will bloom into a new world with ‘Spring Overall,’ written by Napa Valley College music instructor Mazdak Khamda and based on a poem by Rumi.”

Audiences can expect to hear styles ranging from traditional classical works to pieces written by pop singer, Annie Lennox, and musical theater composer, Jason Robert Brown.

All performances will be held on the main stage of Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Ticketing Information can be found at performingartsnapavalley.org.