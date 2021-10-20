Photographer Jerry Downs to speak in Napa

The Napa Valley Photographic Society will host nationally known photographer and author Jerry Downs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the American Legion Hall.

The meeting is free and open to all those interested in photography. Masks are required. His theme is “Using photography for personal discovery.”

He has given talks and led seminars on a wide range of subjects, including photography, visual literacy and optical illusions.

Downs’ work has been featured in books, magazines and museums around the world. He is the author of two books of images: "The Present — Finding Myself in the Middle of NowHere," and "Why You Were Born."

“Being a photographer has exposed me to hundreds of places around the world and allowed me to visit the personal worlds of thousands of individuals," he said in an interview on a digital photography website.

“Each has taught me how to be a better photographer, and, more importantly, each has taught me something about myself,” he added. “I’ve learned that the way I see the world is a reflection of how I see myself ... Ultimately, I consider a photograph to be a success when I’m no longer in the picture. It’s my wish for the viewer to find themselves there.”