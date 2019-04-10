"Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking" opens on Saturday, April 13, at in the main gallery of the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, and Laurie Shelton’s “Cows” opens in the Spotlight Gallery. Both shows run through July 14.
The opening day ribbon cutting on April 13 at 11 a.m. will include Picasso-inspired face painting by Nimbus Arts, and other fun activities for families. Regular admission prices apply. Tickets will be on sale at the museum on the day of the event.
The opening night celebration on April 13 is 5 to 7 p.m. and includes wine and light bites, a talk by the exhibition curator and an auction of a lithograph donated by San Francisco’s Weinstein Gallery. This celebration is free for members and $20 for non-members. Tickets available on the musem’s website.
"Picasso & The Masters of 20th Century Printmaking" is an journey through the fine art of printmaking as exemplified by Pablo Picasso and other 20th century masters. Fifty rare prints by Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Dali, Matisse, Braque, Matta, and Motherwell explore primary printmaking techniques from lithography, mezzotint, engraving and woodcuts to linocuts, pochoirs, and carborundum etching with interactive demonstrations.
Laurie Shelton’s “Cows” in the Spotlight Gallery include new works as well as a “cattle roundup” of works from the private collections of her fans. Shelton, a longtime Napa Valley resident, specializes in paintings of farm animals. When she lost her husband to brain cancer, the image of a cow became the vehicle for her to work through her emotions. She paints figures and portraits but it is the cow image where she has found a release. Paintings for sale during the exhibition will benefit the Museum’s arts and education programs. Shelton has donated one painting for the opening night auction.
Museum admission is $15 for adults, age 18-64; $7.50 for seniors, 65 and older and kids under 18. Admission is free for museum members, residents of the California Veterans Home and active duty military.
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 4 p.m.