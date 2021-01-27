Poems selected for public artwork in the RAD in Napa

Poems by Stephen Bakalyar, Loretta Carpio Carr and Lindsay Steward have been selected for the new Rail Arts District (RAD) public art project titled, “Passages.”

Since RAD was founded, dozens of artworks by visual artists have been commissioned. “Passages” introduces a new element to the district: the written word. Collaboration between a graphic designer and the poets will transform their words visually to a large scale design that will be painted on a building by a professional billboard painter.

The poems are all about the idea of passages or with openings and closings that juxtaposes numerous contested uses, spaces, and eras in one place.

Stephen Bakalyar earned degrees in chemistry and biology at UC Berkeley. During his career as a chemist in industry, he wrote marketing materials and published research papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Now retired, he writes poems, essays and short stories from his home in Napa, where he lives with his wife Sonja, who is a painter. He is a member of two branches of the California Writers Club.