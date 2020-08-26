Preparing for the future at di Rosa

For Kate, the mission she is on is personal. As a resident of Sonoma, she wants the show to highlight what was unique about the scene that developed in Northern California in the post-war period. The region is often dismissed in the history of modern American art, but it has a distinct purpose and influence on all of the art that came after it.

When I asked her about protecting this legacy and the controversial decision to reduce the holdings of the collection, about 1,600 works, she replied confidently that they are “committed to maintaining a collection that reflects the spirit and interests of Rene and Veronica.”

She added, “Work on collection refinement is ongoing and is proceeding at a slow and careful pace. We made a small group of works (15) available for sale over the past year and have had some success. Some of those works were slated for sale at public auctions this spring and summer, most of which have either been postponed or cancelled.”

Of those 15, 10 works have been placed through auction houses, galleries and private sales. The artists or their estates have been made aware of the sales.