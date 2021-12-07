Preview: Dancing 'The Nutcracker': Young dancers look forward to the December performance in Napa

After being sorely missed last year “The Nutcracker,” with all its magical splendor, is returning to delight Napa audiences this holiday season.

In its 20th annual production, Napa Regional Dance Company (NRDC) brings Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet to the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center for three performances.

• Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

“We are ready to celebrate dance and share the holiday 'Nutcracker' performance with our community again,” said NRDC director, Wanda McGill.

“We had huge plans in 2020,” McGill continued. “It would have been the 20th anniversary season of presenting 'The Nutcracker' in our community. We were rehearsing to move forward with the performance that would include another production with a full orchestra.

"We were the affiliate partners at the Lincoln Theater and when we heard that the theater would not reopen for the remainder of the year and the studio was shut down because of the pandemic, we were heart broken. It was disappointing to have our season end without sharing this traditional holiday favorite.”

The shutdown may have wounded the dance company but did not destroy it. McGill said that NRDC lost more than half of its students due to the pandemic. However, many of the students and their families showed the “utmost dedication to performing arts.”

“The fundraising efforts from our nonprofit, Napa Regional Dance Foundation, helped to keep our doors open during the lengthy shutdown,” McGill said. “This dedication and love for the classical ballet art form is what helped us through the eight or more months of instruction on the online Zoom platform.

“We are a dance family and we helped each other carry on through all the challenges,” McGill said. “We have remained resilient because of our dedicated dancers, families, the Napa Regional Dance Foundation and our supporters in the community.”

After being denied an opportunity to be on stage in “The Nutcracker” last year, all the dancers participating in this year’s performances are excited – especially those with leading roles.

“As soon as I read that I was Sugar Plum Fairy, my jaw dropped and I called my mom right away to tell her,” said NRDC student, Sofia Wippern.

“My whole family was ecstatic and incredibly proud of me. I was practically shaking I was so happy because I know what an honor it is to be able to play the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” Wippern continued. “It was one of the best moments that I’ve truly experienced.”

Wippern began ballet when she was 4-years old and has been taking lessons at NRDC for the last 10 years.

“The dance studio was a place for me to escape the real world, to be somewhere where I was truly happy and at peace,” Wippern said. “The bond between the dancers at NRDC is honestly not like any other that I have in my life. They truly are my family. I consider them my sisters and brothers, and I am thankful for them.”

Wippern has danced almost every role in "The Nutcracker" from the party scene to Cookie. She has also performed in more advanced roles, including Clara.

“I’ve always been told that dance isn’t a sport, but I will always disagree,” Wippern said. “It is just as grueling and taxing as any other sport, if not more. Not only are you using and manipulating your body in ways that almost no other sport requires, but you are also required to present yourself, to perform.”

“I honestly could not think of a better sport for someone who loves the arts, loves to be creative and perform, but also wants to be an athlete,” she continued. “Dancers have it all.”

When NRDC student Nicolas Halstead learned that he was chosen for the role of the Prince in this year’s Nutcracker he was “truly glad” that his “hard work had paid off.”

“I was overjoyed, to say the least, throughout everything that happened over the past year and a half,” Halstead said. “It gave me something to work towards even harder than I had been before.”

Halstead started ballet at age 11 and has been an NRDC student for four years.

“There is a strong bond between our dancers, as we see each other so often, we develop friendships that are really like no other I’ve ever had,” Halstead said. “We congratulate each other on our successes and clap for great performances, it's this amazing companionship that makes NRDC such a great place.”

During the shutdown, Halstead had challenges with distance learning.

“With everyone at home using the Wi-Fi, we would lose connection many times a day including during ballet practice,” he said. “This made it difficult to practice.”

“My favorite thing in ballet at the moment is our large rehearsals,” Halstead said. Seeing everyone come and play their roles, making the entire performance come together perfectly is so amazing to watch.”

When NRDC student Helen Heffner was chosen to portray Clara, whose Christmas eve dream unfolds onstage during the ballet performance, she was honored but also experienced mixed feelings.

“I was really excited and also a little nervous because I knew there would be a lot to learn for the role of Clara. I have had to work really hard,” said Heffner, who has been taking ballet at NRDC since she was 4 years old.

Beginning as a Porcelain Doll, Heffner has played many roles in “The Nutcracker” performances until she finally tried out for the role of Clara – and got it.

What’s Heffner’s advice to future ballerinas hoping to win the role of Clara?

“They should be confident and not be scared to really put their heart into the role,” Heffner said. “The role also involves a lot of acting in addition to dancing.”

During the shutdown, Heffner’s greatest challenges in keeping up with ballet were wondering if she was making the “corrections the right way.” She said the internet dropped her during classes as she used a chair instead of the barre without having much space.

“I’m happy there is going to be a 'Nutcracker' performance this year,” Heffner said. “I was sad when it was canceled last year. The bright side is that this year I am stronger, more confident, and I will be able to dance the role on my pointe shoes.”

For those who have a yearning to be transported, once again, to the Land of Sweets this holiday season, tickets to see “The Nutcracker” can still be obtained.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker are for sale online at $35 to $50 at www.eventbrite.com search Napa Regional Dance.

The Performing Arts Center is at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa.