Preview: Vintage High School presents ABBA's 'Mama Mia!'

Vintage High School presents ABBA’s "Mamma Mia!" opening on March 31. A compendium of some of the catchiest and most compelling pop music ever written, it is a tour de force of greatest hits that will have you happily singing on your way to your car and for the following week.

Here is the premise: Sophie Sheridan, played by Maeve Roberts, is getting married at a tavern her mother, Donna Sheridan, (Ella Powers) owns in Greece. Sophie wants her father to give her away, but she doesn’t know who her father is. So Sophie reads her mother’s diary and learns that her mother wrote about three men with whom she had affairs. Sophie sends them invitations to the wedding. When they show up, Donna freaks out.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

For the rest of the show, we get to know these three men. Sam Weber plays Harry, a banker from London. (Weber’s soft British accent is spot on.) Dylan Dempsey plays Bill Austin, an adventurous journalist, and Liam Alexander plays Sam Carmichael, an architect. All three are interesting and would make excellent fathers.

ABBA’s songs are shoe-horned into this plot. This is a dramatic genre called a “jukebox musical” where a story is written, post hoc, to accommodate the songs. (Lucky Penny’s recent “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is an example.)

So, when Donna meets her ex-lovers, they sing “Momma Mia!” When Donna laments her struggle in running a taverna in Greece on her own, they sing “Money, Money, Money.” When the three men stumble into the bachelorette party Donna is throwing for Sophie, the ladies persuade the men to stay by singing “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme (A Man After Midnight).” The story is the occasion for the song, and the songs keep coming: “Super-Trouper,” “Voulez-Vous,” “The Name of the Game,” - great music that had my head bobbing and toe-tapping during a rehearsal.

The cast benefits from first-rate voice coaching by vocal music teacher Mark Teeters. Roberts, who plays Sophie, has a professional depth to her voice. When she sang “Thank You for the Music” she had enough vocal strength not to need amplification. Likewise, Powers’ voice, as Donna, was dynamic in “Mamma Mia!” fitting her character. Both have been in Teeters’ music program since they were freshmen at Vintage and it shows.

In researching the show, choreographer Meagan Bruner noticed that it calls for a chorus in virtually every musical number, but in previous productions, the chorus was rarely on stage. Bruner, along with Frank Varni, director of the drama program at Vintage, and Teeters decided to include the chorus on stage in 29 of the show’s 30 numbers, giving every student time in the spotlight. Given the cast’s size of 50 students, the stage gets crowded, but it makes for a much more interesting and varied tableaux, not to mention a great sound.

Bruner also noticed a change in the students this year. She said, “What is different this year, that I haven’t noticed as much in previous musicals, is that the kids are identifying problems and suggesting solutions without coming to us first. The kids say, ‘We had this problem, we did this to solve it, just so you know.’ These kids are really driven to make it look good.”

This is Vintage High’s first musical since their “West Side Story” was abruptly closed due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Teeters said he wanted to do something happy, given “West Side Story’s” serious themes.

Lisette Marseilles, who plays Lisa, one of Sophie’s best friends, agrees. She said, “I like this show because of how energized it is. Whereas 'West Side' was kind of dark, this is upbeat and fun.”

"Mamma Mia!" opens Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. in Evans Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, and runs on weekends until April 10. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and under 18 and can be purchased at vhschoirs.com.