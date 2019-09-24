Putt at First Street Napa takes place on on Wednesday, Sept. 25. It will include a six-hole mini golf course that opens at 11 a.m.
Working with Safeway Open, organizers have a pro golfer at the mini-course for kids and adults.
From 4 to 8 p.m., vendors will offer bites and Arnold Palmers by Eiko’s, along with face painting and Smitten ice cream. Tommy Bahama will host a pop-up sale. KVON 99.3 will broadcast from the event.
A donation of $5 per child and $10 per adult is requested and all ticket proceeds benefit Alaina’s Voice Foundation.