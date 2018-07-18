The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) focus in education was supposed to prepare students for the future economy, but educators noticed this can short-change developing minds by under-valuing creativity.
STEM became STEAM when art returned to the curriculum. The Art Association Napa Valley has always valued art and young local artists. Its annual scholarship luncheon on Monday, June 25 at the AANV Art Center, 1520 Behrens St. honored the 2018 scholarship winners.
Here’s a bit about them:
Kahalla Bandy-Pasibe, American Canyon High School, was unable to attend the scholarship luncheon because she has already started studying at UC Berkeley. She grew up in Vallejo, is “fascinated by ethnic and cultural studies and the way diversity and socio-economic issues influence society” as a whole.
Alyson Pochini, Calistoga High School, learned art techniques from visiting art teachers in elementary school, and had an “amazing” middle and high school art teacher, Tyrone Sorrentino, who gave her experience in wood carving, 3D printing, paint, clay, graphite and more. She will attend Santa Rosa Junior College in the fall.
Megan Kuehl, Vintage High School, was able to take art classes all four years of high school, including AP Studio Art. Her favorite medium is graphite, and she’ll be attending Chico State in the fall. She plans to study Interior Design and is thankful to her VHS art teacher, Crystal Clark.
Eliza Ruston, St. Helena High School, began taking art classes in eighth grade at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. She studied art in high school with Silvia Seyve, who is “incredible.” She has focused on photography since 11th grade and attended an Oxbow School summer camp in 2017. Eliza will attend UC Riverside in the fall as a student in the Theater/Film and Digital Production Department.
Maria Guadalupe Cendejas Castillo, New Technology High School, studied art outside of school until attending the Oxbow School in 2016. She enjoys pen and ink, and finds close detail work therapeutic. She will attend Napa Valley College in the fall, working toward a BA in Studio Arts and a Business Administration degree to prepare her for a career combining art and the nonprofits.
Anahi Fregoso Pelayo, Napa Valley College, is a second-time winner of the AANV scholarship. She has just finished earning her AA degree at Napa Valley College and will transfer to UC Davis, to major in design. She attended St. Helena High School and has a strong interest in graphic and industrial design, with a goal of becoming an art director.
Mindy Rojas, Napa High School, also won an AANV scholarship this year but couldn’t attend the luncheon. Instead, we were graced by returning scholarship winner, Annika Phillips, (Vintage High School), who is finishing up a B.A. in Studio Art at Chico State University. To complete her degree, she is interning at the Art Gallery, Napa Valley this summer. Her artwork is on display there July 15-29.