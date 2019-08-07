Blue Note Napa celebrates its third anniversary with Dennis Quaid and Jamie James performing two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.
Dennis Quaid is not only an accomplished actor, but also a singer-songwriter and touring musician with Jamie James. James is a guitarist, who was one of the founding members of the The Kingbees, in the early '80s. Quaid & James, who are also part of Dennis Quaid & The Sharks, who specialize in rock 'n' roll and country-soul.
For more information on Quaid & James, visit DennisQuaidandTheSharks.com. For tickets and information, visit bluenotenapa.com.