When the lights dim in the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center a collective hush falls over the audience as the magic of live theater begins.
With all 97 seats filled on most nights, it is little wonder that audience members assume the theater is doing well and has no needs.
“Our success is a Catch-22,” said Lucky Penny Community Arts Center co-founder and artistic and casting director, Taylor Bartolucci.
“People perceive that because the shows are sold out, that we are doing great. You can’t get ticket prices to cover costs. If we did, our ticket prices would be cost- prohibitively expensive. That’s why theaters do fundraising,” said Lucky Penny Community Arts Center co-founder and managing director Barry Martin.
Bartolucci and Martin operate their theater without taking salaries for themselves. The endless hours they put into it are a gift, rooted in their love of theater, that is offered to the community.
The thespian duo minimizes costs in other ways, too. They use donated materials and equipment; Friends of Lucky Penny create and donate raffle packages and volunteers do most of their offstage work.
“Our administrative costs are less than 1 percent of our annual budget,” Martin said.
“Producing professional quality theater with the best available talent is an expensive proposition,” Bartolucci said. “Other than overhead costs such as rent ($7,000 a month), insurance and utilities, most of our money goes toward finding the area’s best actors, singers, musicians, dancers, directors, choreographers and designers.”
In spite of all their “penny pinching,” there is one large cost that they can’t reduce — the cost of performance rights and royalties.
“These are the fees that go to the authors, composers and lyricists whose plays and musicals we produce,” Bartolucci said.
“The cost of the performance rights and royalties for the season is $24,490.60,” Bartolucci said. “That’s about 12 percent of our annual budget.”
To offset the differences, Martin and Bartolucci have launched the “Raise the Rights” fundraiser.
Since Lucky Penny Productions is a nonprofit organization, donations are tax-deductible.
In addition to staging “top seller” productions such as this season’s line-up, between performances, the duo provide space in their arts center for other events and educational programs.
You have free articles remaining.
They especially enjoy encouraging young actors and are excited about the upcoming Napa Academy of Performing Arts.
“Our goal has always been to put an educational program in here for youth,” Bartolucci said. “We’ve finally found a woman who has an extensive background in youth education. She has lined up the program and is getting teachers with a goal to launch next year.”
Prior to establishing their Lucky Penny Community Arts Center Martin and Bartolucci produced theater productions in various venues for six years. In January 2015 they were able to realize their dream of opening the arts center in its current location, giving them a place for teaching, rehearsal and performance.
What motivates this duo to put countless hours – free of charge—into Lucky Penny Community Arts Center?
“If you love something, you’ll always find the time for it,” said Bartolucci, who began acting as a child and has been in over 70 productions.
Martin agrees with her about finding the time to do what you love. He wrote, produced, directed and performed in his first play when he was in the 7th grade. Over the years, he said he has never lost his passion for the theater regardless of detours he had to take to earn a living. He still feels “the excitement of performing in front of a live audience” that he did as a child.
Besides the joy of acting in front of an audience, Bartolucci said she enjoys “rehearsals and being with all the types of people you meet, getting to be someone else for two hours, getting to play in their world -whatever that might be.”
As she got older, other aspects such as directing, props, and costume became important to her.
“Both of us like to be in control, to create the vision we see in our mind,” Martin said. “Once you have that need to create, that’s what drives you.”
“When Barry wrote ‘The Tasting Room’ it saved us a lot of money,” Bartolucci said. “His show was popular and did very well for us with minimal cost.”
The 8 x 10 plays, which they did for five seasons, provided volunteer opportunities for playwrights and was “very” low cost. They will “pare it down” to local playwrights (it was open nationally before) if they revive it.
They are looking forward to their new season, which opened Sept. 6 with “9-5: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton based on the screenplay by Patricia Resnick and Colin Higgins (from the book by Resnick).
When “9-5: The Musical,” ends on Sept.22, it will be followed by “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” by Dale Wasserman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey.
Other fully staged productions include “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical,” “Xanadu,” “Five Course Love,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “The Quality of Life,” and “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”