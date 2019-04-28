“Tell me something you’ve never told anyone before.”
“Like a secret?”
“Or a story.”
“Well, which one is it?”
“I think I’m more in the mood to listen to a story.” I eyed the man sitting across from me warily. He was sitting the same way I was, his back leaning up against the shiny metal interior of the elevator we were both currently trapped in. His wooden cane lay across his lap, his bony fingers intertwined together on top of it. Again, I noticed his old age, with balding white hair and deep wrinkles.
“If either of us has a good story to tell, I think it would be you,” I told him and he chuckled lightly. I caught a glimpse of my skeptical reflection on the wall as the old man shifted to the side to get more comfortable.
“All my stories are old and boring, like me.” He laughed softly again, “Really, I’ve got nothing interesting to say.”
“Okay, fine. Just let me think for a minute.”
“Of course,” he told me while nodding his head, “Take your time.”
After a moment I sat up straighter and his attention focused back on me. I took a deep breath and started talking,
“One time, when I was a little girl, my family went up for a weekend to stay at a cabin in the redwood forest. I don’t know if I’ve ever been to a place more beautiful.” I paused briefly as the man harrumphed. “Really, with the trees and all the green undergrowth, I haven’t seen anything like it . . . but back to the story. My little sister came with, who was only a few years old. She had red hair and these big saucer eyes that were this real deep, dark blue. She was always looking around and watching everything around her, as if she could soak up her surroundings with those eyes.
“She wasn’t much of a talker, but when she did talk it spilled out of her, like she’d been saving and practicing those words for a long time and she finally couldn’t hold it in any longer. Then, when she was done, it would be a while till you heard from her again. I always thought that was funny, how a little kid would practice what she wanted to say, just to make sure we heard her when she talked.
“Anyway, back to the forest. One of the days when we were there in the cabin, I caught myself looking out the window into the backyard, which was really just a small grass clearing with redwoods all around it. My sister was back there, alone in the backyard with the sun high in the sky above her. She was barefoot and her red-blonde hair was shining in the bright light. The grass under her feet was a pale green, the trees behind her eclipsed in shadow, so the dark green of the needles was almost black. The forest over on that side had this kind of spooky, eerie feeling to it, like that was where all the darkness collected itself in the daytime.
“My little sister was wearing her red gingerbread pajamas that she got for Christmas that year. She was picking at the grass or something out there, I don’t know, when something materialized from the shadows. A moving object suddenly glowing golden and brown. A fawn, who seemed to be invisible and then alive in an instant. The sunlight flared around the two of them with this intense brightness.
“Without hesitation, the fawn approached my sister, stopping only a foot away from her. Then — and I still don’t understand how this happened — my sister placed her little hand right on the fawn’s nose, and the deer didn’t pull away or move or anything. It just stood there patiently, waiting. I swear to you, time froze in that moment, like life was giving me a moment to memorize what was right there in front of me.
“I tried my best to capture it: My sister with her bright hair and the glowing brown fur of the fawn, the way it had materialized from the dark and was suddenly so alive. The way my sister’s hand rested on the fawn’s nose and how the fur on its back shined like pure gold. The colors seemed to jump out at me, the vibrant green of the grass under her bare feet and the deer’s hooves, the dark, inky, shadowy green of the trees. The way you couldn’t look up above the treetops without squinting your eyes because the sun was so bright. It was like everything in the sky and beyond was shining down on my sister and the fawn, making them glow with so much brightness and aliveness. I could barely look, like Heaven was just funneling all of its light down on them in these shimmering, golden rays. My eyes burned.
“And then I blinked and it was all gone. The sunlight was just sunlight and the fawn had materialized into the shadows again, gone as quickly as it appeared, like it never existed.”
I finished speaking and for a long moment the old man gazed up at the ceiling, his face pensive.
“I like that one,” he concluded. “It’s a beautiful story.” Another pause. “What happened to your sister?”
I was expecting the question, but just thinking of the answer made my throat tighten and my eyes sting.
“My sister is dead. She died when she was four.” The old man’s mouth formed a small 0 and he wrapped both wrinkled hands around his cane. He was still and thoughtful again. I stared at him, at his wrinkly face that was thinking so hard about something that he really didn’t have to think about at all. In all honesty, I wanted nothing more than to get out of this elevator and go home.
Then, like a wish granted, the elevator chimed and slowly started to descend. The man and I both stood, silently waiting for the doors to creep open. Just as the elevator came to a stop and the doors had begun to slide open, the old man tapped the side of my knee lightly with his wooden cane three times. He was smiling but in that sad, sorry way.
“I think I understand your story. It was the beauty of her last moments alive, how peaceful they were.” I nodded and he was gone. But in my head I was thinking, You don’t get it. It can’t be beautiful, because she’s gone.