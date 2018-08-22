Editor’s note: This is the first of three parts.
One choirmaster, one accompanist for organ and piano, one drummer who also sings, one videographer, 65 singers with basses, tenors and extra helpings of altos and sopranos.
Seven full rehearsals and lots of individual practices. Seven concerts in as many cities and churches over 10 days. The results: glorious and spiritual and fun, and the sum far greater than its parts.
Capping a distinguished 37-year career, now retired Napa High School chamber choir director Travis Rogers started the project, a performing tour to Wales, Scotland and England, almost three years earlier. He invited anyone who had been in one of his school choirs to participate, and he extended the invitation further to include family and friends and anyone who has been in the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church choir, which he has led for 11 years.
Alumni came from far and wide in addition to those who live locally. Technology made rehearsing from a distance possible for those who could not attend the group rehearsals in town, to not only know the songs well, but memorize them.
The youngest singer was 12-year-old Josie Taylor and the oldest was 76-year-old Denny Olmsted. Several two-generation pairs of parent/child alumni were also among the singers, as were a 4-month-old future singer, and another future singer still residing in the womb. A packed local dress rehearsal concert at Napa’s First Presbyterian Church finished with a standing ovation the evening before departure on the morning of June 20.
The logistics were impressive: planes, buses, hotels, restaurants and tours for a group of about 100, including non-singing groupies and roadies like your scribe. Complex arrangements were ably handled by Molly Wenske and her assistants from World Projects International in conjunction with local guides and drivers who were with us throughout.
Most of the group flew from SFO via Chicago to Edinburgh. Others made their own flight arrangements, and everyone managed to meet in Edinburgh approximately on time.
My tenor wife, Jean, a St. Mary’s alumni choir member, and I flew to London with alto Cyndi and bass John Kasten, both also of St. Mary’s, then took the scenic train ride to Edinburgh the following day. We were all housed in dorms at the University of Edinburgh and had a group welcome dinner downtown including a bagpipe serenade.
The first concert was mid-day in St. Giles Cathedral, a short walk downhill from Edinburgh Castle on the tourist-thronged Royal Mile. The cathedral dates from 1243 and is known as the mother church of Scottish Presbyterianism, and as usual was being visited by thousands each day from around the world, taking in the majesty of the massive stone church and its high ceiling — until Katie Perez (NHS, class of 2006) stopped them in their tracks with her soprano opening of the South African greeting song exclaiming “Hlonolofatsa,” which translates to “Bless everything in the name of the Father.”
The choir was placed in the middle of the church and crowds of people stopped to figure out where that wonderful sound came from. Then Maddy Tettit (University High School, Irvine 2014) responded back alto strong from a wing of the cathedral, and people turned in circles trying to figure out the sources of these amazing voices.
Matt McBeth (NHS class of 1983) set the rhythm on his djembe, a West African drum made of hardwood and rawhide and played by hand as the choir jumped in with full song, including cadence foot stamping, spinning hands, clapping and dancing. Tourists turned away from stained glass to record the choir, realizing something special was happening.
Napa’s performance continued through a wide-ranging selection of songs from the U.S., U.K. and Africa: the ethereal “Beati Quorum Via and Rest”; the rousing spiritual “I’m Gonna Sing Til the Spirit” and Jamaican-style “Turn the World Around”; a beautiful chorale titled “The Ground”; Handel’s “Sing Unto God” composed for a royal wedding in 1736 and “Let All the People Praise Thee O God,” composed for the Royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana; the welcoming “In Meeting We are Blessed”, hymns “Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal” and “Pilgrims Hymn”; and even a Grammy award-winning world-fusion track in Swahili titled “Baba Yetu.”
Our group was also able to play tourist in this beautiful historic city, including visits to Edinburgh Castle, the military stronghold overlooking the Firth of Forth (the mouth of the Forth River); and Holyrood Palace, the seat of Scottish government; walking and browsing the Royal Mile that connects them with its many shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs; and sampling the famous Scottish culinary delight, haggis.
Hiking the paths in the crags overlooking the city provided great exercise and views on long, sunny days.
The next day, the buses took the group to countryside hilltop Stirling Castle, home to the royal House of Stewart, dating from the 12th century, and the coronation site of Mary Queen of Scots in 1542. Unique to the castle are the many symbolic sculptures on exterior walls conveying Scottish unity, confidence and power. Inside the castle’s chapel, the acoustics lured choir members into an impromptu a cappella song. From the castle, we continued to the lakeside scenery of Loch Lomond before returning to Edinburgh.
The second concert was at historic Greyfriars Kirk, opened in 1620. It is also centrally located in Edinburgh, and the still-active church is home to many musical performances. The fine local choir group, Song Tribe, sang ahead of Napa, with beautifully soft traditional songs lulling listeners into tranquility.
Then Napa woke up the house as the choir processed from both sides of the sanctuary in cadence while continuing “Hlohonolofatsa” up to the stage, dancing and clapping. Napa’s performance continued with professional accompaniment on organ and piano by Tom Flesher, from solemn to uplifting to rousing, ending with “Baba Yetu,” as tenors and baritones flanked alto Carolina Wiegers (NHS 1996) as she rocketed high notes to the roof.
Next stop: Wales.