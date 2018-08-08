Lincoln Theater presents the first Reds, Whites and Bluegrass event at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa on Aug. 18.
This music, wine and food event is part of the theater’s new Americana Series, a selection of concerts and other activities celebrating the history, folklore and cultural heritage of the United States, honoring national pride, patriotism and diversity. The programs are presented in partnership with the Napa Valley Museum.
The Reds, Whites and Bluegrass concert in the outdoor amphitheater at CIA will bring together three award- winning Bay Area bluegrass bands. Napa Valley red and white wines will be available.
Snap Jackson & the Knock on Wood Players blends Americana, bluegrass, soul, and old-time music to create a fresh and energetic sound. They have been featured with such notable acts as Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Punch Brothers, Della Mae, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Vince Gill.
Muleskinner Stomp is an acoustic quartet that specializes in traditional and contemporary bluegrass. Their members played with bands such as Beauty Operators, Nobody From Nashville, Rusty Springfield and Byron Station.
Windy Hill is a high-energy, San Francisco-based bluegrass band performing both original music and an array of bluegrass and country covers in festivals and concert halls across the West Coast, in addition to recording three albums.
In its first year, this series will feature a variety of events, including folk, bluegrass, rockabilly concerts and a museum exhibit, and most will be free for children and veterans. Information on the Americana Series is available at lincolntheater.org.
The concert begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20. Food and wine will be available for purchase and seating is limited. For tickets, contact Lincoln Theater box office at 707-944-9900 or go to lincolntheater.org.