'Remember Them' – artist Mario Chiodo honors courageous humanitarians

Mario Chiodo was a multimillion-dollar artist who traveled around the world checking in on his numerous art installations, hosting QVC shows on TV or designing enormous story-sculpture-scenes at various casinos.
But when the 9/11 attacks happened, he said he felt an urgent need to take action. He wanted to help, to do something that would address the hatred that had fueled and motivated such cruelty. The idea came quickly. He would do what he did best. He picked up his pencil and started to sketch.
“I wanted to make something that celebrated what was good in this world,” Chiodo said during an interview in his Napa Valley studio. “I couldn’t bear to have my young daughters grow up in a world so full of violence and hate. I wanted them – all of us – to remember that the courage and goodness of anyone can have amazing and beautiful results.”
Courage within everyone’s DNA
That initial sketch eventually morphed and evolved to become the “Remember Them: Champions for Humanity” collection of statues that now resides at the Kaiser Memorial Park in downtown Oakland, Chiodo’s hometown.
It took nearly a dozen years to complete, but today the exhibit stands as a bronze tribute to some of the world’s most courageous humanitarians, including Thich Nhat Hanh, Frederick Douglass, César Chávez, Harvey Milk, Chief Joseph and Ruby Bridges.
Bridges is shown at one end of the statue holding an untitled book and depicted as a 6-year-old, one of the rare monuments of a child humanitarian. However, like many of the other luminaries included, Bridges’ image is not unfamiliar. She is the African-American girl depicted in Norman Rockwell’s 1964 “The Problem We All Live With,” which is widely considered one of the most iconic images of the civil rights movement in the United States.
In total, 25 different such “champions for humanity” are depicted in a massive collection of sculptures that is 52 feet wide and 21 feet high, covering 1,000 square feet, all laid out to form a spiraling double helix to represent the structure of DNA.
“The more I studied the lives and writings of international champions, the more I saw the similarity in people everywhere,” said Chiodo. “The quest for freedom, equality and peace is universal despite geographical, religious or cultural boundaries. This is in all of us, it’s in our DNA.”
What had begun as a selfless act to remember the courage of regular people for Chiodo after Sept. 11, 2001 grew into an 12-year arduous journey of endurance and pain for the artist, full of financial hardship, political backlash and even death threats to him and his family. But Chiodo was not unfamiliar with challenges.
A test that Chiodo was born to fail
Born in 1961 to an immigrant Italian family living in a blue-collar neighborhood in Oakland, Chiodo was drawn to creating art from an early age. By the time he was 5 years old, he could think of little else, and after watching a show on Channel 9 (KQED) about a sculptor’s work creating a bust of Abraham Lincoln, he spent the next few days out under a large fig tree knee-deep in mud trying to form the head of the 16th president.
“I would draw on anything I could get my hands on – paper bags, napkins – even using mud to make sculptures,” Chiodo said. “To my parents’ credit, they encourage me but didn’t push me, scraping their money together they eventually even bought me actual paints and clay.”
However, in school his restless and constant doodling led his fourth-grade teacher to recommend that he be placed into what was painfully called the “slow class.”
“It was a dark time,” Chiodo said. “I wanted to create, and I couldn’t understand why anything else was important.”
One of the tests to determine his fate was to spell the name of a colored card flashed before his eyes. It was a test he was born to fail.
“I’m an artist and I can’t see color – I have deformed cones in my eyes,” he said. “At the time no one knew this, including me, but later I was tested at Stanford and found out that I have the most severe type of color blindness.”
But within the “slow” class other teachers began to see his talent and encouraged him, placing his numerous sketches of faces, animals and scary monsters out in the hallway for everyone to see.
Marcus Albert Foster
In 1970, Marcus Albert Foster had been appointed as the superintendent of the Oakland School District, making him the first African-American superintendent of any large school district in America. Foster had gained national recognition for his innovative approach to education while serving as a principal in Philadelphia in the late 1960s.
During one of his early tours of the district Foster inquired about the young artist who’d made the sketches lining the hallway of one of the schools. Not long after that, Foster was assassinated by members of the Symbionese Liberation Army, but not before Chiodo found himself immersed in one of Oakland’s new magnet schools, the Renaissance School.
“Mario was shy when he first came to the school, but he had a ferocious appetite for learning about form and the history of art,” said Kathy Porter, one of the founders of the Renaissance School and Chiodo’s first sculpture instructor. “The school was based on focusing on what the kids loved to do and then learning everything related, weaving their love of art into everything they learned – from history to mathematics, all in the service of their interests.”
It was a new approach to learning, without which Chiodo says he’d not be the artist he is today.
“My experience at the Renaissance School had the single- biggest impact on my life as an artist,” he said. “Find what a person’s interest is and build on it naturally to see where that takes them is a philosophy that I live with every day.”
At the school, Chiodo became immersed in studying the lives of Michelangelo and Rodin, learning that history, advanced algebra, geometry and trigonometry were integral pieces to becoming the type of artist he wanted to become.
A crazy idea
By the time Chiodo finished the Renaissance School and entered high school, his art had taken a distinct turn: Instead of making likenesses of presidents and historic leaders he’d shifted toward a fascination with horror movies from the 1930s and ’40s, such as “Frankenstein” and “Dracula.” But he was also considering pursuing a more standard career path.
“My parents were telling me I had to pursue whatever would make me happy,” he said. “They’d say, ‘You’re still young and nothing you do will be a mistake; whatever you do you’ll utilize at some point.’”
Imagining he could blend his experience in sculpture with medicine, Chiodo left high school believing he’d become a plastic surgeon, but before entering UC Berkeley, he hesitated. For extra spending money during the summer he’d worked on a few low-budget horror films, making masks and prosthetics.
“I had this crazy idea that maybe I could make some Halloween masks and sell them to local shops,” Chiodo said. “There wasn’t much like what I was doing at the time.”
Borrowing money and working in his family’s garage, he developed some prototypes. After a lukewarm response from local shops, he made one last effort and with a few dollars in his pocket, a single pair of pants and a dozen prototype masks in hand he headed to the first Halloween convention in Chicago.
“I set up my table and by the next day the line was out the door – people loved the masks, and by the time the convention ended I had over $125,000 worth of orders,” Chiodo said. “Of course, I also had no idea how I’d fill them.”
But fill the orders he did, and over the next 20 years he and his business partner, Mel Goldberg, built a multimillion-dollar company that produced thousands of different masks, animated contraptions and artwork. When he hosted the first-ever QVC Halloween show in the late 1980s the innovative designs brought in an average of $7,000 to $10,000 per minute.
By the early 1990s, Chiodo had sold his mask business only to start another. Casinos, restaurants and retail shops around the world were looking to transform into fantasylands for both adults and children. Places like Las Vegas, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia and Atlanta hoped to create environments that recalled ancient civilizations or memorialized historic events while restaurants such as the Rainforest Café wanted to transport their guests to a tropical forest while they ate. Chiodo’s designs helped achieve their visions. But he was also redefining his notion of the power of sculpture, developing what he calls storytelling artwork.
Back to reality
Then 9/11 happened and his focused shifted from fantasy to telling the stories of real people thrown into unimaginable conditions and displaying exceptional courage.
“I spent thousands of hours on the ‘Remember Them’ Monument,” he said. “I basically only worked on that for years, mostly seven days a week. What I thought was going to take three years ended up taking 11, with some corporate sponsors coming in in the nick of time to help make it a reality. I am so grateful to all those who supported and encouraged me. What surprised me most was the anger that some people had regarding the monument.”
Although the piece is a monument that seems more likely to be found in Washington, D.C., Chiodo was adamant that it be given to Oakland, his hometown and a place that helped his family and other immigrant families to grow and prosper. But at nearly every town meeting were those who angrily rejected the list of individuals included on the monument or the placement or the relatively small cost to the city used to ready the location. More than once, Chiodo came home to find a letter threatening him with death if he were to continue the project without removing some of the figures.
“It was a tough time,” Chiodo said. “I wasn’t working and the recession was in full swing. It was tough financially, but I was more worried about the safety of my family.”
Gaining encouragement from his family and friends as well as former governors Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chiodo continued on, gaining support and overseeing the final installment of the monument in May 2013.
Today, thousands of visitors, including busloads of schoolchildren come to the monument to remember and be inspired. Rudy Bridges sees the monument as being more important than ever.
“New Orleans was going to tear down the William Frantz Elementary School after it had become damaged in Hurricane Katrina in 2005, but the Ruby Bridges Foundation was able to save the school that I had integrated by putting it on the National Register of Historic Places,” Bridges said. “The foundation commissioned the statue of just the little girl from Mario’s amazing piece and placed her at the school so that everyone who is moved by this story can actually see that a child, especially a child of color, can help to change the face of education in our country.”
Today, the Ruby Bridges statue stands at the William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans as a reminder of the power of courageous acts. And although the school has recently had fencing placed around it with an opaque wrap to discourage shootings, inside the walls stands a little girl’s statue holding a book in quiet defiance of violence and hatred.
“Mario’s work is more important now than probably any time in our history,” Bridges said. “We need to remember that no one is born with hatred in their hearts, but that it is learned. My work is with children, and the ‘Remember Them’ monument provides a teachable moment, an opportunity to inspire, build curiosity and ask why are these people on this monument? The answer is that it’s about humanity, that regular, ordinary people at any age and from any walk of life can take a stand and do the right thing.”
