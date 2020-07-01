'Remember Them' – artist Mario Chiodo honors courageous humanitarians

Gaining encouragement from his family and friends as well as former governors Jerry Brown and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chiodo continued on, gaining support and overseeing the final installment of the monument in May 2013.

Today, thousands of visitors, including busloads of schoolchildren come to the monument to remember and be inspired. Rudy Bridges sees the monument as being more important than ever.

“New Orleans was going to tear down the William Frantz Elementary School after it had become damaged in Hurricane Katrina in 2005, but the Ruby Bridges Foundation was able to save the school that I had integrated by putting it on the National Register of Historic Places,” Bridges said. “The foundation commissioned the statue of just the little girl from Mario’s amazing piece and placed her at the school so that everyone who is moved by this story can actually see that a child, especially a child of color, can help to change the face of education in our country.”

Today, the Ruby Bridges statue stands at the William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans as a reminder of the power of courageous acts. And although the school has recently had fencing placed around it with an opaque wrap to discourage shootings, inside the walls stands a little girl’s statue holding a book in quiet defiance of violence and hatred.

“Mario’s work is more important now than probably any time in our history,” Bridges said. “We need to remember that no one is born with hatred in their hearts, but that it is learned. My work is with children, and the ‘Remember Them’ monument provides a teachable moment, an opportunity to inspire, build curiosity and ask why are these people on this monument? The answer is that it’s about humanity, that regular, ordinary people at any age and from any walk of life can take a stand and do the right thing.”