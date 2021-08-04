'Remotely Creative': Student artists featured at Napa Valley Museum

"Fading Away," a portrait of a young man by Arden Lloyd shows only half of a face while the other half stretches out into a blur.
Mainur Yermekova's artwork also is a portrait, but in profile, and it is titled, "Solitude is Bliss."
Aiden Achuck captured a photo image of a masked man, holding a cardboard sign reading, "Homeless, anything helps, God bless," which he titled, "War on Poverty."
These are among the winners of the Napa Valley Museum's new student-curated show, "Remotely Creative," which focuses on the experience of young artists and their efforts to create art during the pandemic.
Some of these works are on display in the museum's History Gallery through Aug, 22, alongside a video of the full virtual exhibition, which showcases the work of 31 talented student artists illuminating the experiences of young local artists who have continued to create art during the pandemic.
This is the fifth year that Monica Jacobson and a team from Justin-Siena High School organized the juried show for the Napa Valley Museum Yountville. Jacobson worked with Museum education coordinator Joel Kurtz.
"The annual student show has become one of our most popular programs, both with the public and with our staff," said the museum's executive director, Laura Rafaty, adding that Jacobson "is absolutely amazing — coming up with great themes and really inspiring the students to share so much of themselves when they participate.
The show has traditionally been held in the museum's History Gallery in the spring, although last year’s show 'Not From Around Here,' was moved online due to COVID.
"'Remotely Creative' gave the students a chance to express the frustration of trying to create as an artist during a pandemic," Rafaty said. "This was the second year we did a “People’s Choice” vote, and once again this year 300-400 people sent in their votes. The virtual gallery — free to view — has had strong engagement. But we really wanted to try to give the students the opportunity to show their works in the Museum gallery itself."
Kurtz worked with Jacobson and with Michael Mingoia, the museum's new director of exhibitions, to pull together an exhibit in the History Gallery. "Because this is happening during the summer, only a limited number of the works were available to show," Rafaty said. "So Joel created a video version of the exhibition while Michael created a visual display of the artist statements, allowing visitors to see the full scope of the show. We really hope people will visit the exhibit online or in person. Last year’s student show is still online for viewing as well."
The winners include:
• Best of Show: “Fading Away” by Arden Lloyd, Justin-Siena High
• First Place: “War On Poverty” by Aiden Achuck, Marin Catholic High
• Second place: "Sweet and Sour" by Sophia Campos, Justin-Siena High School
• Outstanding Originality: "Flash Flood" by Collin Svoren, Napa High School
• Outstanding Originality: "Ignorance is Bliss" by Trinity Nystrom, New Technology High School
• Outstanding Technical Ability: "Glitches in Reality," Julia Glassman, Justin Siena High School
• Outstanding Use of Media: "Willing Suspension of Disbelief," Mia Brown, Justin Siena High School
• Outstanding Artistic Expression: "Adapted Species," Justice Faustina, Justin Siena High School
• People’s Choice Award: “Solitude is Bliss” by Mainur Yermakorva, Justin-Siena High School
Artist statements and the free virtual gallery is available online at napavalleymuseum.org/student2021.
The exhibition is presented in partnership with Justin-Siena Visual Arts, and made possible by a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley, the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and by the members and supporters of the Napa Valley Museum Yountville.
Members of the community who wish to support the museum’s arts education programs and to help the student show continue this year and in future years, are encouraged to donate on the Museum’s website at napavalleymuseum.org/support/make-a-donation/ napavalleymuseum.org/student2021.
Also at the museum
Other current exhibits at the museum are “Lucy Liu: One of these things is not like the others,” paintings and sculpture by the artist, actress and advocate, which closes on Aug. 29, and “The Yates Collection,” masterworks by Picasso, Pissarro, Chagall, and others, on long-term loan to the museum. Visitors can also view the museum’s permanent history cases and Veterans Home history case.
Opening on Sept. 10 is "Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved as Kids," which will run through Feb. 13. It's devoted to "the wacky, wammo, wonderful world of the Slip ‘N Slide, Lawn Darts, Creepy Crawlers, Clackers, and other tantalizingly toxic toys that we managed to survive," Rafaty said. Downstairs in the Spotlight Gallery, they will open "Gizmos & Gadgets: Kitchen Tools from the Kathleen Thompson Hill Culinary Collection."
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville at 55 President's Circle, is open to the public Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for members, children under 5, residents of the Veterans Home and active duty military. For non-member adults, 18 to under 65, admission is $15; seniors, 65 and older, $10; youth, 6-17, $5.
Masks are necessary in the galleries due to requirements of the neighboring Veterans Home," Rafaty noted, "although social distancing is easy with our gallery layout. We will be requesting proof of vaccination for attendance at our September 10 opening celebration."
For more information about the museum and its exhibitions and programs, visit www.napavalleymuseum.org, call 707-944-0500 or email info@napavalleymuseum.org.
