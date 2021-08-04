'Remotely Creative': Student artists featured at Napa Valley Museum

The show has traditionally been held in the museum's History Gallery in the spring, although last year’s show 'Not From Around Here,' was moved online due to COVID.

"'Remotely Creative' gave the students a chance to express the frustration of trying to create as an artist during a pandemic," Rafaty said. "This was the second year we did a “People’s Choice” vote, and once again this year 300-400 people sent in their votes. The virtual gallery — free to view — has had strong engagement. But we really wanted to try to give the students the opportunity to show their works in the Museum gallery itself."

Kurtz worked with Jacobson and with Michael Mingoia, the museum's new director of exhibitions, to pull together an exhibit in the History Gallery. "Because this is happening during the summer, only a limited number of the works were available to show," Rafaty said. "So Joel created a video version of the exhibition while Michael created a visual display of the artist statements, allowing visitors to see the full scope of the show. We really hope people will visit the exhibit online or in person. Last year’s student show is still online for viewing as well."

The winners include:

• Best of Show: “Fading Away” by Arden Lloyd, Justin-Siena High