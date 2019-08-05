Napa artists Carol Lorraine and Peter Scaturro have a combined their more than 60 years of experience as artists, teachers and art creation process consultants to offer a new workshop "Renew Your Creative Spirit, Discover Keys to Freedom & Productivity," 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Art Center, 1520 Behren St., Napa.
The cost is $150. No art experience is necessary.
Group collaboration through intuitive drawing will deepen participants' intuition and awareness of the creative process. "Let stress fall away as you relax into more expansive self-expression, open mindedness, harmony and freedom. Leave feeling fulfilled, with more clarity, energy, and ready to be in productive action," the organizers wrote in a press release, adding that with its focus on creativity and collaboration, "the workshop will be of value to entrepreneurs, business professionals, small business owners, creatives, and those in the wellness and healing fields."
For more information about the artists, visit AlivewithCreating.com and PeterScaturro.com
For more information and to register, contact Carol Lorraine at 707-812-3091 or Carol@AlivewithCreating.com or Peter Scaturro at 707-299-8652 or peteralbertscaturro@gmail.com