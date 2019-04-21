National surveys indicate travel is the first wish of most retirees or those about to retire. Yet where most seniors can afford to travel, find save safe travel and who to travel with remain important questions. Those will be the featured topics for travel expert, Brent Olson, guest speaker for the forthcoming spring Retirement Renewal Forum on Tuesday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gasser Community Room, Collabria Care, in Napa.
Travel has become more complex in recent years, especially for seniors where fixed income, safety, and how to use new technology to research destinations are important factors. While choices may abound, choosing the right trip, what you wish to accomplish from your travel, and matching those with the best areas currently available will also be part of the discussion.
“Travel should be a pleasure, not a nightmare,” commented Forum founder, Kal Edwards, recently. “These and many other points of information will be the goal of a most enlightening evening for folks interested in retirement travel.”
Brent Olson is not only an experienced traveler, having led numerous trips, but the recent recipient of the Condé Nast 2019 Top Travel Specialists listing, an honor he has received before. Olson is likewise managing director for business development for Geographic Expeditions, which has many retired travelers.
Now it its fifth year, Retirement Renewal Forums is dedicated to bringing pertinent information to those who are retired and those about to retire. Retirement renewal specialist Kal Edwards heads the Forum advisory team consisting of psychologist Dr. Marly Perkins, health and wellness specialist Elizabeth Glenn O’Dell, wealth management advisor Brian Monske, elder practice attorney Naomi Dreskin-Anderson, and popular chef and culinary advisor, Greg Cole. More information can be found at retirementrenewalforums.org
The Forums are part of the Collabria Care Community Conversation series and are free to the public. However, early reservations are recommended to assure your place by calling 707.258.9087 ext. 272 or jmcnab@collabriacare.org The Gasser Community Room is at 414 South Jefferson in Napa. Parking and refreshments will be available.