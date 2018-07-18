Recreating an entertainer from the past has to be one of the most difficult roles for an actor-singer. When that entertainer is icon Patsy Cline, whose voice, style and songs defined an era for generations, the task becomes Herculean. Yet, Danielle DeBow not only recreates the Patsy Cline we all remember, she becomes her.
“Always…Patsy Cline” by Ted Swindley is, at its core, a musical review of the Patsy Cline songbook loosely driven by a biographical narrative provided by her friend and confidant, Louise Seger.
But in the right hands of a talented director, cast, and crew it becomes an intimate revelation of friendship, sacrifice, and heart, a warm embrace of song and memories. Such was the case with the Sonoma Arts Live production now running on the Rotary Stage at Andrews Hall in Sonoma through July 29.
Directed by the creative force of Michael Ross, with musical direction by the talented Ellen Patterson, and with an effective minimalist set designed by Ross and Theo Bridant, the production transported the audience back to the Grand Ole Opry and Honky Tonks that were Patsy’s home away from home. Ross also designed the beautiful period costumes.
Now, a word about the cast: “MAGNIFICENT!” OK, I can’t leave it with one word, so here is more. The cast consists of Karen Pinomaki as Patsy’s friend Louise, Danielle DeBow as Patsy, and a wonderful quartet as Patsy’s backup singers The Jordanaires, (Sean O’Brien, F. James Raasch, Michael Scott Wells, and Ted von Pohle).
The bulk of the story is carried by Pinomaki whose character recalls how she met Patsy and how their friendship grew as Patsy’s career progressed. Pinomaki is a force to be reckoned with. Full of energy and a natural physical comic, she keeps the audience engaged, on their toes (literally), and laughing. But, she can also quickly bring us to tears with just a look. Pinomaki is one of my favorite actors in the North Bay, and Lucky Penny fans can see her in “Into the Woods” in Napa this fall.
Then there is Danielle DeBow as Patsy. I have seen Debow in many productions, and have heard her sing a wide range of musical genres, but I have never heard the voice she found for Patsy. Every nuance of Patsy’s Virginia accent, her cadence, pitch and the smoky quality of her lower register were all perfectly captured. But maybe most impressive was how accurately she performed each arrangement of the 26 songs. 'Genuine' was the word that came to mind. No embellishment, no personal stylization…just genuine Patsy Cline. It was, in fact, a little spooky how she became Patsy Cline on that stage.
Bring some tissue and prepare to tap your feet and sing along.
This is a must see, and I give it 5 out of 5 stars.
