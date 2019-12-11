If you find yourself troubled by the expectation to be happy during this Christmas season, you could do no better than to catch Jessica Romero’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” now playing in Napa Valley College’s Studio Theater.
I’ve never been a Peanuts fan, really. But seeing this made me realize that while I skip over that comic in the newspaper, Lucy’s attitude, Sally’s insistence, Linus’ sweetness, Snoopy’s cleverness and Charlie Brown’s tribulations are all things that I know on a practically subconscious level. To be an American who’s come of age any time between 1950 and 2000, is to know and love this cast of characters.
I realized this fact when, at the beginning of the play, the entire cast came out and began skating on simulated ice. They began to sing that soft, melancholy song:
"Christmas time is here / happiness and cheer / fun for all, that children call / their favorite time of year."
With those words, I began to cry.
The cartoon this play is based on came out in 1965, was produced on a shoe-string budget, and used children instead of adults as voice actors. It was expected to bomb, but instead became a beloved Christmas tradition.
The soundtrack is jazz piano, written by the now-famous Vince Guaraldi. Indeed, the music from the cartoon has become just as famous as the cartoon itself. It is brought to life in this production by Mark Osten, who plays Schroeder, and Elaine Herrick on bass.
The plot of the play is simple. It’s Christmas time, but Charlie Brown, played by an innocent Fernando Espinoza, is depressed. He is saddened by how commercial Christmas has become. So, of course he consults Julia DeNatale’s bossy, narcissistic Lucy in her psychiatric booth. She suggests that, in order to get Charlie out of his funk, he direct a nativity play.
Now in the real world, undertaking a theatrical production would lift only a few people out of depression. But here, in this world, it gives us an excuse to spend time with characters we love, doing the things for which they’ve become famous.
Sally, played by the scene stealing Pilar Gonzales, has Charlie write a demanding Christmas list to Santa. Lucy, ogles Schroeder on piano, decrying the genius of Beethoven. Rianne Ruiz’ mute, but hilarious Snoopy, along with the Angelee Martin’s diminutive Woodstock, win a dog-house decorating contest. Then, Jonathen Blue’s Linus, the tear jerking, sensitive soul who can’t let go of his blanket, recites Luke 2 verses 8 to 14, which outlines the revelation to the shepherds of the birth of Jesus. This is what teaches Charlie Brown about the real meaning of Christmas.
Then there is the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree. The cast of the nativity play tells Charlie to go find a tree that can be in the play, and out of all the perfect trees he has to choose from, he picks the most scrawny and pathetic. But there is something honest and tender about Charlie’s choosing a tree that no one wants. It's as if he is giving the tree, that so many others have passed over, a chance to be loved, when that is all Charlie wants himself.
When Charlie proudly brings his tree back to his friends, he puts it down on the stage and beams at his choice. His friends practically lynch him in his stupidity, doing nothing for Charlie’s feelings about Christmas. His friends leave and Charlie plucks an ornament from Snoopy’s dog house to decorate the tree, and the branch bends double, almost cracking.
Here, I cried again.
It’s the innocence that gets us. The sheer simplicity of these children expressing their authentic, unguarded feelings in their eccentric ways, inspires in all of us a sense of affection. It’s something we have lost in our modern American culture. So it’s tender and heartfelt; a welcome tonic, when, on a rainy Saturday afternoon, you can get cozy in NVC’s intimate studio theater, and have your faith in humanity renewed.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” has one more show that is not sold out, playing Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon. Tickets are on sale at performingartsnapavalley.org/charliebrown.