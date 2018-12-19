"I feel like I'm a kid again," Nona Alessio said, as the light-hearted audience left the Lincoln Theater in Yountville after the Transcendence Broadway Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 6.
It was the first official foray over the hills for the Sonoma County-based Transcendence, a singing, dancing troupe of performers, many of whom have a Broadway background, and all of whom are star-powered brilliant.
The first time I saw them in their summer season at Jack London State Park, where they present shows under the stars, I was reminded of "A Chorus Line," and its revelation of the powerhouse of talent each anonymous individual in a musical chorus possesses.
In the same way, with Transcendence, each performer steps into the limelight in turn to dazzle the audience.
Their show was a joyful mix from sacred to sexy and spirited all the way. One moment performers were purring "All I Want for Christmas is You" and the next it was the Lucy and Linus' "Christmas Time." "I Want to Be a Rockette," moved into "Oh Holy Night." They sang the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's "Messiah" and they sang "Let It Go" from "Frozen." A "Festive Flashback" included songs from the 1920s through the 1980s.
You might say it kept the audience on its toes -- although it would have been hard to match the elegance of the Transcendence dancing.
If I had to vote for a favorite, it was Stephan Stubbin's exquisite rendering of Irving Berlin's "Count Your Blessings." A close runner-up, however, was "Beams of Light/A Feast of Lights," two simple songs followed by a rousing rendition of "To Life."
In a note to the audience, artistic director Amy Miller wrote, "Years ago, the great composer Irving Berlin couldn't sleep because he was overwhelmed by the stresses of life. Many of us, I am sure, can relate. In a time of challenge, he poignantly simplified a thought that illuminates the musical journey we are taking you on. 'If you're worried and you can't sleep, just count your blessings instead of sheep, and you'll fall asleep counting your blessings.'"
And one of them surely this season was their show, great, glorious holiday fun, quite a gift to Napa from Sonoma. Let's hope they return next year. And you can go see them in Sonoma. Information is at transcendencetheatre.org.