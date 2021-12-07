Review: 'A Napa Valley Christmas Carol': Lucky Penny's holiday gift sparkles with songs, laughs and stellar performances

Lucky Penny Productions delivered its holiday gift to the valley last weekend with the opening of "A Napa Valley Christmas Carol," a sparkling creation filled with music, laughter, joy, and heart, not to mention stellar performances.

This time of year, Dicken's Victorian tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who finds redemption after being scared witless by ghosts on Christmas Eve, appears as regularly as strings of electric icicles and inflatable lawn Grinches. For something a bit different, Barry Martin, co-founder of Lucky Penny with Taylor Bartolucci, transplanted it to Napa Valley, apparently finding abundant inspiration in the here and now.

Martin collaborated with Rob Broadhurst, a gifted composer from the Sacramento area, and Broadhurst added a brilliant element to the play. His music ranges from a hilariously silly song about llamas to a bah-humbug extravaganza, "Sentimental Schlock," from the visiting ghosts' crazy songs to lovely renditions of traditional carols. Broadhurst hits all the notes in his rich assortment of music. Alone, the play would be a lot of fun; with Broadhurst's music, it's elevated into something wonderful.

And every member of the cast has a beautiful voice.

Scrooge takes shape as Alexander Yuge, a successful vintner with, in his words, a very large brain, and in the view of the rest of the world, a sadly shriveled heart. The always fabulous Tim Setzer dazzles as the man who is transformed from a snarling, booze-guzzling misanthrope to the capering Santa Claus who appears on Christmas Day (after a bad night), with gifts — OK, not a Christmas goose but he brings what he could find, apparently, at the nearest 7-11. Setzer, a comic genius, makes the transformation, not just wildly entertaining but also quite touching as Yuge's inner elf emerges.

In the comedy arena, Setzer has some most excellent companions. The show opens as the creative team of Sally Angel (Daniela Innocenti Beem) and Buddy Wise (Dennis O'Brien) are spending their Christmas Eve attempting to come up with 10 new concepts for wine labels for Scrooge, oops, Yuge.

With their manic energy, Beem and O'Brien are a comedy duo of the classic cast (Hope and Crosby, Abbott and Costello, or maybe the Two Stooges). I will not attempt to describe the inspired "Llama for Your Mama," their ode to a wine label idea. ("It's perfect!" "It makes no sense!" "It'll be a hit!") These two reappear in the second part as the ghosts of Christmas Past and Present. These performances, like the llama scene, really must be witnessed to get the full impact of their divine lunacy.

In another twist on the original, the catalyst for Yuge's night of ghostly visitors is not some long-dead business partner, but a very much alive ex-wife, Vivian Mandibel-Yuge (Karen Pinomaki). She pays a Christmas Eve visit to her former spouse, whom she finds spending the night with a bottle of whiskey. Like Marley, Vivian was not faultless, as she admits. She wanted the fabled Napa Valley lifestyle, but a glimpse of her own mortality has changed her. "Change too," she challenges Yuge. He chases her away. Cue the ghosts.

Pinomaki's skillful performance (and dancing!) evokes a woman who has discovered some truths — but maybe too late? The plays twists one level deeper as you meet Joe Patchett (Matt Davis), his wife Mary Patchett (Kirstin Pieshcke), and their two children, Goldie (Cecilia Brenner) and Frankie (Dakota Dwyer).

Mary and Joe, who work for his uncle Yuge, provide the deeply human element of the story. Struggling to get by in expensive Napa Valley and agonizing over their son's undiagnosed illness, which is not covered by Yuge's inadequate health care plan, they are still trying to find some degree of holiday joy, even if it is hampered by a teen-aged daughter. In two moving performances, Davis and Pieshcke capture the frustration, the yearning, and the anguish of experiences that will, no doubt, resonate with many.

As the teen-aged Goldie, Brenner is a delight, blending of vestiges of dewy youth with eye-rolling cynicism. She becomes the bone-chilling Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. "You still scare me," Yuge observes to her, when at the play's end she is back to being a teenager exasperated with adults.

Then there is the real elf of the play, Dakota Dwyer, a winsome and irresistible charmer. As the frail, ailing Frankie, he exudes an endearing innocence, but wisely, he doesn't overplay the cute factor. He just wraps up the play with that wisp of hope, "God bless us, everyone," a wish that rings true now as back in Dicken's troubled times.

The set by Brian Watson and Jeff Bristow is clever, with the racks of wine barrels and the water-colored sunset sky of Napa complete with the welcome sign and Robert Louis Steven's quote about bottled poetry; then it reverses to reveal a bare office and the strained home of the Patchetts — the world behind the sign, as it were. And Barbara McFadden's bright green suit printed with Christmas trees for Buddy should get some kind of prize. The rest of the creative team includes Barry Martin, director; Rob Broadhurst music director; April George, lighting designer and Taylor Bartolucci, property designer.

"A Napa Valley Christmas Carol" runs through Dec. 19 at the Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are selling out quickly, but if you go, I'd almost guarantee you'll leave laughing, if not singing. For tickets and more information, visit luckypennynapa.com.

Sasha Paulsen is features editor for the Napa Valley Register. Reach her at spaulsen@napanews.com.

