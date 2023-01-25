Review: An outstanding 'Oklahoma!' from Justin-Siena High School in Napa

I’m afraid that after seeing Justin-Siena High School’s production of "Oklahoma!" I have nothing new to say. It’s just the same ole phenomenal performances, the usual brilliant choreography and the typical opulent stage set and costumes that director James Thomas Bailey produces, year in and year out. No surprises. Just the ordinary, gloriously riveting theater.

I’m always amazed at how genuine and unselfconscious the performances of his young actors are. Modern teenagers are supposedly jaded and boring from spending all their time in front of a screen. But not this cast.

The enthusiasm and excitement that was on display was contagious. One could not help but smile and feel warmed by the unadulterated joy these young actors took in creating a world that now exists only in our imagination.

They seemed to especially have fun with the southern twang and prolific “ain’ts” sprinkled throughout the show. I assume no Justin-Siena student would be caught letting such slang pass the border of their teeth. They clearly enjoyed putting on this bygone way of speaking.

There was a part of me, though, that winced inside. I will only speak for myself when I say that, as a lifelong resident of California, I tend to look down my nose at anyone speaking that way. I began to feel like because I was enjoying the show, I assumed a superiority over these simple turn of the century folk. I felt like I was condescending to them and their “charming” accent, which made me feel uncomfortable. But that was just the theater critic in me, thinking way too deeply about something that should be fun.

Things took a darker turn for me, however, once Curly (Jack Carey) goes to meet Jud (Roman Williams) in the smokehouse where Jud lives. When I watched the 1955 movie for the first time last year, I was mortified by the conversation they have. Curley tells Jud that there is a perfect rope hanging from the ceiling by which it would be very easy to commit suicide. Suicide? In this happy play? Where did that come from?

Curly then sings a song about how wonderful Jud’s funeral would be. So many people would gather around his dead body and talk about how wonderful he was when he was alive. Jud is actually excited by this and pipes in with a baritone word or two in Curly’s song. The fact is, it is clear that no one likes Jud, so would he actually have the wonderful funeral Curly sings about? It is usually a sign of deep depression when one’s death inspires happiness. I wanted Jud to seek psychiatric care.

Jud is in love with Laurey (Geneveive Jones), whom he is competing with Curly for her affections. While Laurey has committed to attend the party with Jud, it is clear that she would rather go with Curly. (Aunt Eller, played by a wonderful Pamela Ralston, comments that Laurey’s impatience with Curly is a sign she is interested in him.) So is Curly’s glorification of Jud’s suicide just his attempting to get him out of the way, so he can hook up with Laurey?

So, not only is Jud a hired farmhand living in a smokehouse, the girl he wants is clearly more interested in the dashing cowboy. The fact that his suicide is celebrated by Curly only underscores the pathos of Jud’s character.

If that weren’t enough, then at the end of the first act comes the famous dream sequence. It is a ballet of desperation and loneliness, where a beautiful dancer searches for her beloved, and finally finds him, at which time they are momentarily happy. That is until Jud comes out of the barn with a gaggle of prostitutes in short skirts, stockings and ostrich feathers in their hair. They do a dark, demonic dance and Jud then approaches the dancer’s beloved. They fight, and Jud kills him. He is honorably carried off on the shoulders of the other cowboys. It is heart-wrenching and scary.

I began to feel terribly sorry for Jud. He never stood a chance. He is a humble farmhand with no prospects in life. He is doing only what he knows how to do, and no doubt doing the hard manual labor it takes to make a farm successful in 1906, when the play is supposed to take place. The farm runs on his back, and what kind of thanks does he get? Condescension from the people who benefit from his sweat. He is bullied by all of these cheerful people. What else would he do but try to get back at them?

The bottom line is that this glorious Rodgers and Hammerstein masterpiece, a cornerstone of the American musical theater canon, has a very dark side that no one seems to talk about. It would have been uplifting if Jud redeemed himself, and got accepted by the group. Instead, he starts as an outcast, and remains an outcast until the end of the play when he “falls on his knife” in a fight with Curly.

I won’t go into the sham trial they have where Curly is acquitted for Jud’s murder. They even say, “Hurry up, judge, who wants to be on trial on his wedding day?”

However, the only way that I could make these observations, or that the issues would be so clear to me, is because the entire production was first-rate. Right down to the famed “Surrey with the Fringe on Top” they rolled out for Curly and Laurey to climb into and go off on their honeymoon. Where on Earth did they get that?

James Thomas Bailey forgot to tell me about the amazing murder mystery he orchestrated in the fall, for Justin-Siena’s anniversary, which took place throughout the whole school. It sounded amazing and I, somewhat forcefully, took him to task for not telling me about it. So, he made sure to tell me about this spring production. I hope he continues to do that for the foreseeable future.

Justin-Siena's production of "Oklahoma!" continues through Jan. 29. Tickets are available at www.justin-siena.org/tickets.

