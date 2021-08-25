Review: Broadway and Vine: The best of two worlds meets in St. Helena

Landfelder introduced the show, recounting how he arrived in New York, with his master's degree in theater, set to become a star, and quickly learned about the intersection of arts and hospitality in "my first job in a restaurant." Moving back and forth between shows and serving, underscored for him the symbiotic relationship of food, wine and arts -- and time spent in Napa Valley, hatched his idea to bring Broadway to Napa.

He first announced his plans in February 2020 and "you all know what happened," he told the audience. These many Zoom-filled months later, he is ready to go again.

The plan for the evening began with a wine reception on the grounds of Tre Posti on St. Helena's Main Street with wines from Peju, Far Niente and Trinchero.

It was a lot of locals who filled every available seat when the show began. The charismatic Yazbeck created a prompt rapport with the audience. "I can see you," he explained. "Usually I just have a bright light shining in my eyes."

He interwove his songs with stories of his show biz journey, which began when he was 4 ("My first real memory") and watched Fred Astaire in "Shall We Dance." He thought, "I want to do that," and indeed, he could, as he demonstrated with a medley of George Gershwin's music from the show.