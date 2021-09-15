Review: Calshakes' makes a glorious return with "The Winter's Tale"

Despite the pleadings of everyone around him, Leonates clings to his big lie of an adulterous queen. He sends her to prison and commands his faithful counsel, Camillo, to poison Polixenes. When the queen gives birth to a daughter, he orders another court attendant, Antigonus, to take the infant to Bohemia and abandon her in the wilderness.

This paves the way for probably the most famous stage direction of all, when Antigonus makes his "exit, pursued by a bear."

In short order Leonates learns that Camillo has helped Polixenes escape and fled with him; his queen has died and so has his much-loved son from grief; and Antigonus who has been eaten by the bear. Still, Leonates insists he is right until the Grecian supreme court, Apollo, weighs in with his judgment: Hemione is innocent. When Leonates protests, thunder shakes his world.

Leonates admits that Apollo gets the last word. But he is now a man who, by his own mad untruths, has lost his family and his friends. Is redemption possible?

In Shakespeare's world of romance, yes. But only when a man is capable of stripping away his delusions and saying, with all humility (portrayed with poignant brilliance by Craig Marker), "I was wrong."