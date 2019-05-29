“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” opened Calshakes’ 2019 season, with an amusing, inventive production that took the chill off a brisk spring night in the Bruns amphitheater in Orinda.
Shakespeare’s “Midsummer” seems to call for crazy antics to recount the story of lovers and fairies and midsummer magic, and director Tyne Rafaeli takes full advantage of the opportunity. A gifted cast pours enthusiasm into the show.
The standout, however, is Marcel Spears, ideally cast as Bottom the Weaver; both Spears and Bottom cannot help but steal the show whenever they appear. Spear’s Bottom blends Shakespeare with rap, and segues into everything from black power to Target in his asides.
The setting is peculiar: a giant shipping container-like box sits on the stage throughout the show. Characters enter and exit out of various doors. One rather expected (or maybe hoped) for it to fall away when the harassed lovers escape to the magic-filled woods but although parts separated a bit to give a glimpse of the enchanting backdrop of hills and trees of Calshakes’ outdoor amphitheater, the big box remained to dominate the stage.
The costumes were equally odd. Titania’s fairies looked like they’d gone shopping in a flea market for bits and pieces of their costumes, and her own outfit suggested something of bondage. Oberon, the fairy king, wore a outfit with neon vest that he could also have worn to work on a road construction crew.
Overall, what with the opening and closing of many doors, the production came off as more of a whimsical, energetic variety show than a cohesive play, with Spears as the star stand-up comedian. Acrobatics were provided by the lovers confused scrambles through the woods, and Robyn Kerr’s lively Puck with a Jamaican accent gave the show a global touch.
This is not to say it was not fun. The audience was highly entertained, and the performance is guaranteed to show young people that Shakespeare is not a scary word.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs through June 16 at the Bruns Amphitheater.
CalShakes’ 2019 season continues with Bertholt Brecht’s “The Good Person of Szechwan” July 3021; Madhuri Shekar’s “House of Joy” Aug. 14-Sept. 1 and William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” Sept. 18-Oct. 13.
For tickets and more information, visit calshakes.org.