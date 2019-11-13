if you go

“Modern Women, Modern Vision: Works from the Bank of American Collection” will be on display at the Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle at the Yountville Veterans Home, through Jan. 19.

Museum hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for youth and children under 5 are free. The audio tour is included with admission.