Review: 'Erma Bombeck' at Lucky Penny: Two views from readers

Erma Bombeck and the ERA

by Sharon Macklin

If you’ve been lucky enough to see Erma Bombeck at Lucky Penny, I’m sure you were as amazed as I was. Yes, I’m old enough to remember Erma’s columns, but didn’t really pay attention to them while raising two kids 15 months apart, however she reminded me of what those years were like.

Jill Wagoner, who plays Erma, struts onto the stage and owns it. She is mesmerizing with Erma’s life story and certainly gets what being a “housewife” is; no she’s not married to her house she tells us.

An amazing set design, lighting and sound enhanced Erma’s extraordinary acting.

It was hilarious and thought-provoking for anyone who is old enough to have experienced her column. As my husband pointed out, most everyone in the audience had grey hair — us too! Made me wonder what younger folks would think. "Younger" to me is a moving target and currently means anyone under 50.

At the end of the play, Erma updates us on what is happening with passing the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) and that she had worked for years encouraging passage of it.