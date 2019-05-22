Can you run so far from yourself that you end up going in a full circle?
This is what happens to CJ Beck in “Home is Where the Heart is,” a compelling new novel from former North Bay resident Casey Dawes now living and working in Montana.
Home in CJ’s case is the Rocky Mountains of Montana, a setting vividly evoked in this heartfelt story. CJ returns to her family ranch battle-scarred from her work as a photojournalist in Iraq. After witnessing her husband’s death, she is on furlough until a psychiatrist okays her return to the war zone, and all CJ wants is to get back. But why?
As Dawes takes readers on the journey of this tough, restless, solitary woman, what emerges is that CJ was wounded long before she arrived in Iraq. The discovery of the truth about her beloved father, the death of her parents, and the painful heartbreak when her first love drops her for someone else — all of this sent her fleeing from home years earlier, determined to find a life anywhere else. And all of these memories make her childhood home as dangerous for her as any battlefield. Still, she is stuck there, until she can find some means of healing herself.
CJ is relentlessly honest with herself as she rediscovers her old home and becomes reacquainted with her brothers and the challenges they are facing, the sacrifices they have made while she was roaming the world.
She also encounters the man who broke her teen-aged heart, Nick Sturgis, now a single dad struggling with a rebellious son. Nick is appealing as well as repentant, but CJ doesn’t take the easy way out: a romance that makes the happy ending. She is looking for sounder footing for herself: she wants to make a difference.
Dawes is charting a different route with a woman’s story that doesn’t discount the power of romance, but doesn’t make it the answer to everything either. Love, in this story, encompasses more something more than throbbing hearts and heavy breathing. It’s family, community, strangers on the street, and the magnificent landscape of Montana. And romance, if it happens, has to be a meeting of equals. Dawes’ story brings with it a freshness that’s like a mountain wind.
I like nothing better than finding a book that keeps you reading — just another few pages — as you wonder what will happen, because you don’t really know. “Home is Where the Heart” is one of those books. I was glad to discover, when I reached the end, that’s part of a planned series. I’m in.