JD & The Straight Shot is a country blues and Americana rock outfit from New York City, currently on a U.S. tour.
It also happens to be the passion project of billionaire James L. Dolan, who sports fans will recognize as the owner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Liberty.
Dolan is also the CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, as well as the executive chairman of MSG Network and MSG Plus, and former CEO of cable television conglomerate Cablevision. With a net worth estimated at $1.5 billion, Dolan is the wealthiest touring musician in the world -- the second wealthiest being Paul McCartney, trailing Dolan by nearly half a billion dollars.
On Sunday, July 21, JD & The Straight Shot performed two shows at Blue Note Napa, at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
I attended the latter show, having never heard of JD & The Straight Shot before and going in with no expectations. The Straight Shot turned out to be a polished and dynamic band, composed of two guitarists, a stand-up bassist, drummer, and violinist. Changes were tight, builds were exciting, and solos were flashy and enticing.
The group performed a mix of Dolan’s original songs as well as crowd-pleasing covers, including a rendition of “Happy Together” by The Turtles, in which violinist Erin Slaver got a chance to truly shine.
Unfortunately, while the rest of The Straight Shot can smile, dance, and play their parts to perfection, what the music really seemed to lack was heart. Dolan’s singing voice is raspy and confident, but his vocal range is limited and noticeably pitchy at times. His stage presence is uninspiring, keeping his hands in his pockets and often singing with his eyes closed. At best, he comes off more like a karaoke singer or hobbyist musician, not the frontman of a band that has opened for the Eagles (at Madison Square Garden, which Dolan owns).
While I watching the group perform, I decided to do a little Internet research and see what else I could find out about JD & The Straight Shot. Dolan appears to have surrounded himself with the best professional musicians money can buy, and who could blame them? As any musician could tell you, there are certainly worse gigs than being flown across the country on a private jet to play at nice venues like Blue Note or The Troubadour, or open for famous acts like Jewel.
Dolan also was introduced into the music industry by his friend Irving Azoff, former CEO of Ticketmaster and executive chairman of LiveNation. Azoff was also named the most influential person in the music industry by Billboard in 2012.
I was reminded of the old saying, “It’s not what you know, but who you know.” Dolan and his band seem to be living proof of that.
According to Dave McKenna’s article in Deadspin in 2016, “James Dolan Wants You To Love His Band,” JD & The Straight Shot’s single “Can’t Make Tears” was featured on the television show Hell On Wheels in 2014 on cable channel AMC, which is also controlled and owned by Dolan and his family. Author S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated reports that attendance of Dolan’s concerts at New York clubs is “expected and noted” of employees of Madison Square Garden in his article “Lord Jim,” published in 2007.
Dolan is neither a great vocalist or guitarist, and his lyrics aren’t relatable either. His song topics include political friction between himself and former New York governor Elliot Spitzer, as well as Mayor Bill De Blasio. Another song, “I Should Have Known,” is about a “good friend” Dolan had for many years whom Dolan describes as being on the “wrong side” of the #MeToo movement. After doing some more research, it appears that the subject of this song is widely believed to be former American filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, one of the first and most prominent names to be accused of numerous counts of sexual assault and harassment in the #MeToo movement.
On the surface, the lyrics of “I Should Have Known” seem well-intentioned, speaking of holding men in power accountable for their actions, defending victims who speak out, and being vigilant in noticing inappropriate behavior. The problem is that Dolan either wasn’t attentive to the predatory behavior of his friend before he was defamed, or simply didn’t care enough to speak up about it while it was occurring. A little more research reveals that Dolan himself was accused of being complicit with Weinstein’s “pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct toward women,” in a lawsuit filed in December 2017 by six women. Listening to the lyrics of the song, it’s clear that Dolan probably feels pretty guilty about being associated with such heinous behavior (at best) or deliberately turning a blind eye to it (at worst), but something about writing a song that comes close to painting himself as a victim and then using one’s wealth and power to promote that song and hope it rides the coattails of a movement created by actual victims just seems wrong to this author.
The best song in JD & The Straight Shot’s set was “Better Find A Church,” a gospel-blues ballad reminiscent of Tom Wait’s “Way Down In The Hole.” While the song is catchy, it is not nearly as deep or profound as it seems to take itself. Dolan makes use of his narrow vocal range that is complemented by harmonies sung by Slaver. His delivery isn’t bad, just a little boring, which would be an accurate way to describe his overall performance.
JD & The Straight Shot isn’t necessarily a bad band, just an underwhelming one. Some might enjoy their music, as did one gentleman sitting near me at the bar who would often chime in with unsolicited remarks such as “You know Jim, you really are a great writer.”
I really wanted to like this band and enjoy the concert. I support Dolan’s decision to follow his musical passions and I can’t shame him for using the resources at his disposal to make the best music he can, but unfortunately, while it seems money can at least buy you (other peoples’) talent, it still can’t buy soul.